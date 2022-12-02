Climate Alarm Scams Can Be Traced to Special Interests

In addition to his war on fossil energy, President Joe Biden has agreed to pay up to $1 billion in "climate change reparations" for American prosperity to third world countries, many of them run by corrupt dictators.

First understanding that climate really does change — always has, always will — be aware that such disastrous policy scams are driven by powerful corporate special interest and United Nations wealth redistribution agendas.

To illustrate, let’s very briefly recap some relevant history and key influencers.

Beginning in the mid-1940s after Europe, the U.S., and Japan had put huge amounts of World War II industrial CO2 in the atmosphere, a strange cooling weather phenomena occurred.

Whereas in 1938, the Chicago Tribune had reported "Experts puzzle over 20-year mercury rise . . . Chicago is in the front rank of thousands of cities throughout the world which have been affected by a mysterious trend toward warmer climate in the last two decades," within four decades, that hyperventilating turned to an opposite worry.

By 1975, Science News carried a feature "The Ice Age Cometh," showing an image depicting New York City being swallowed by a glacier and noting a clear and urgent threat.

The National Academy of Sciences agreed.

In 1978, The New York Times headlined, "International Team of Specialists Finds No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling in Northern Hemisphere."

The story explained that "[indications] include the surface temperature in the north-central Pacific and north Atlantic air temperatures at the surface and various elevations as well as the extent of snow and ice at different seasons."

All that dramatically changed again a mere decade later in 1988 following a brief warming trend when then-Sen. Al Gore’s U.S. Committee on Science Technology and Space hearings in Washington chronicled an opposite human-caused crisis.

The scheduling and staging of Gore’s hearings were carefully orchestrated.

As later recounted by his co-planner Sen. Timothy Wirth, D-Colo., in a PBS interview, "We called the Weather Bureau and found out what historically was the hottest day of the summer . . . so we scheduled the hearings that day, and bingo, it was the hottest day on record in Washington, or close to it . . . we went in the night before and opened all the windows so that the air conditioning wasn’t working inside the room."

That same year the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) jointly established the U.N.’s 195-member nation Inter governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which promptly blamed the warming "crisis" on excessive CO2 emissions from rich industrial countries.

By 1997, the U.N adopted a Kyoto Protocol which entered into force in 2005 requiring "developed" countries to reduce emissions by an average 5% below 1990 levels.

Major emitters China and India were given a pass as "developing nations," and the U.S. lacked essential legal Senate support to become a treaty signatory.

The Kyoto Protocol was all about establishing an international carbon emissions cap-and-trade system enabling developed countries to purchase excess "Assigned Amount Unit" allowances accrued by undeveloped countries as de facto penance.

Enron, a major natural gas distributor at the time (before they went infamously bankrupt) was all over the Kyoto opportunity.

Back in the 1990s they owned the largest natural gas pipeline outside Russia, and had also pioneered a profitable cap-and-trade business marketing sulfur dioxide (SO2) pollution offsets during an acid rain alarm campaign that costly studies later proved bogus.

Since natural gas was a lower CO2 emitter than less expensive coal, a Kyoto CO2 cap-and-trade program would be what their CEO Kenneth Lay stated in an internal memorandum would "do more to promote Enron’s business than almost any other regulatory initiative outside the restructuring [of] energy and natural gas industries in Europe and the United States."

But there was a problem.

Unlike SO2 which was attributed to acid rain, CO2 wasn’t designated as a pollutant — at least not yet — and anyone that claimed otherwise was a “climate denier.”

Beginning with Sens. Gore, Wirth, and John Heinz, R-Pa., Enron lobbied Congress to grant EPA authority to control CO2.

The company also contributed nearly $1 million between 1994-1996 in a successful smear campaign against so-called "climate science dissenters."

Lay met personally with then-President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore on Aug. 4, 1997 to enlist their support for a strategic Kyoto solution.

Speaking before a 2007 Joint House Hearing of the Energy Science Committee ten years later, a former Vice President Gore told members: "As soon as carbon has a price, you’re going to see a wave [of investment] in it . . . There will be unchained investment."

There’s little wonder regarding reasons for his enthusiasm.

Along with his partner David Blood, former chief of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Gore stood to make huge windfall profits selling CO2 offsets through their big stakes in the Chicago Climate Exchange.

As for the U.N. agenda, former IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer, pretty much said it all.

Speaking in November 2010, Edenhofer advised that : " . . . one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth . . . "

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.