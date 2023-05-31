Durham Report Has Many Omissions

Following a 3½ year-long wait, the 308-page Durham Report regarding 2016 Clinton campaign charges and complicitly unfounded FBI/DOJ Russia collusion Crossfire Hurricane investigations of Donald Trump and his associates validated much we already knew, raising other questions by glaring omission.

Paramount among such mysteries include explanations why — despite references to key party relevancies — some of these individuals were even more astonishingly allowed to skip direct testimony before the special counsel's probe.

Much of the report elaborates on information revealed in special counsel Durham's previous releases; namely that the FBI had opened investigations of the 2016 Trump campaign and individuals presumed close to him at the behest of a dirty trick "Hillary plan."

That scheme was staged with broad Obama administration and intelligence agency knowledge to deflect public attention from her removal of more than 30,000 unauthorized emails, some containing classified national security-sensitive materials under congressional subpoena, on her private server during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state.

As described in the report, the elaborate deception was used to authorize investigations of Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page.

The FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation was originally premised upon falsified Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants used to push acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel, and to pressure Congress into investigating Trump.

"At the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane," the report states, "the FBI did not possess any intelligence showing that anyone associated with the Trump campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence officers at any point during the campaign."

Papadopoulos was probed over a purported drunken London bar conversation with Alexander Downer, an Australian diplomat, about a purported secret Trump-Russia plot to defeat Hillary's presidential bid.

As Durham's latest report concluded, "According to Downer, Papadopoulos made no mention of Clinton emails, dirt or any specific approach by the Russian government to the Trump campaign team with an offer or suggestion of providing assistance."

Durham also reopens discussions regarding phony Trump-Russia Alpha Bank connections covered in his previously released speaking indictments of DNC attorney Michael Sussmann — along with the actions of Christopher Steele, his primary Russia disinformation subsource, Igor Danchenko, both of whom were acquitted.

Nevertheless, it wasn't as if the "Clinton plan"— a phrase used 65 times in the report – was any big secret to supportive top Obama affiliates prior to the election.

Former CIA Director John Brennan had briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials including Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey regarding the plan on Aug. 31, 2016.

The Durham Report notes that Brennan had previously briefed then-FBI Director Comey and other agency officials on the plan to ensure that dissemination related intelligence would be limited in order to "protect sensitive information and prevent leaks" ... information which should have ended the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation before it even began, just days later, on July 31, 2016.

Add to this, a reported White House meeting on Jan. 5, 2017, again including then-President Obama and Vice President Biden, which appears to implicate both of them in what led to brutal FBI attacks targeting Trump's incoming national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Meanwhile, it's logically curious to wonder why major figures such as Comey and his lead FBI investigator on the case, blatantly anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok, weren't legally compelled to participate in Durham's reportedly "more than 480 interviews," along with "more than six million pages of documents."

Regarding the early Papadopoulos investigation, Strzok, who refused to meet with the Durham team, had reportedly admitted to the FBI's legal attaché in London that "There's nothing to this, but we have to run it to ground."

Durham noted Strzok's texting with FBI colleague Lisa Page repeatedly expressing shared loathing of Trump and desires to derail his presidential campaign.

Whereas the FBI and DOJ went to great lengths to vilify Trump, they steadfastly refused to investigate underpinning disinformation activities of the Clinton campaign or suspicious actions of the Clinton Foundation.

On the latter matter, FBI field offices in New York, Washington, and Little Rock had each opened investigations into possible criminal activity of the Clinton Foundation beginning in January 2016.

According to The Epoch Times, two of these investigations were reportedly opened "based on source reporting that identified foreign governments that had made, or offered to make, contributions to the foundation in exchange for favorable or preferential treatment from Clinton."

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe issued instructions that those investigations be shut down subject to authorization by his direct approval.

Durham noted that McCabe's restrictions on Clinton Foundation probes remained in place until August 2016.

He also observed that in May 2016, a senior official representing Comey directed the FBI's New York field office to "cease and desist" the foundation investigation because of some yet undisclosed counterintelligence concern.

Tragically, ongoing agency indifference regarding clear evidence of foreign Biden family influence peddling on Hunter's laptop from hell and Treasury Department stonewalling of Suspicious Activity Reports and bank records reveal the most ominous revelation of all.

Namely, that nothing in this two-tier justice system has changed, nor likely will so long as Democrats control the executive branch.

