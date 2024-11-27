Trump Epitomizes Indestructibility of American Spirit

President-elect Donald Trump’s win of electoral and popular votes and coattail GOP Senate and House seat majority is far more than a “landslide” numerical balloting tally.

The election signifies a resounding national repudiation of divide-and-conquer guilt manipulation along race and gender identity lines; a thought police culture that intimidates and cancels free speech; a weaponized DOJ that uses lawfare to destroy political opponents while systemically tolerating true criminality; and failures to protect U.S. border sovereignty from foreign threats.

When did this neo-Marxist ideology infect so much of our population?

It all certainly began long before that time when a charismatic young community organizer and Illinois Senator named Barack Obama became the nation’s first Black president.

A discordant early warning note was sounded when the new first lady Michelle said, “People in this country are ready for change and hungry for a different kind of politics and … for the first time in my adult life I am proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.”

Rather than heal past wounds of racial bigotry, it seemed instead that race became a prism that distorted America’s true multicultural identity.

This was followed by Hillary Clinton who ran on a feminist entitlement platform.

Those who voted against her were shamed for being “sexist,” … not for example, for having failed as Secretary of State for delayed response to the terrorist attack on the U.S. Benghazi Consulate.

Donald Trump, a Washington outsider and political novice was viewed by opponents including presidential challenger Hillary and the Obama administration as a dangerous interloper whose campaign for the White House must be kneecapped.

The FBI began to spy on the Trump campaign under a murky initiative called “Crossfire Hurricane.”

The excuse was based entirely on a phony “dirty dossier” report sponsored and funded by the Clinton campaign containing salacious references to an imaginary Trump Russian hotel episode that would make even the fictional participants blush.

As I, and many others, have previously reported, U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's investigation report makes it clear that "Russian collusion" charges accusing Donald Trump of being Vladimir Putin's puppet were entirely fabricated by operatives tied to the 2016 Hillary campaign and Democratic National Committee (DNC) to distract attention from her 30,000 deleted emails that were under congressional subpoena.

Nevertheless, those bogus accusations continued throughout most of Trump’s presidency.

FBI espionage on Trump that had begun before he was elected continued with tacit approval by the Obama White House after he was sworn into office.

Peter Strzok, who led the investigation, assured Lisa Page, a lead attorney on the matter, that the agency wouldn’t allow Trump to win the presidency.

Strzok had referred to Donald Trump in a text as “a f***ing idiot.” And when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her , “No, he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Although they failed to stop him from winning, they immediately went after those close to him.

A sting setup admitted by former FBI Director James Comey produced criminal charges that bankrupted Trump’s incoming National Security Director, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, for making false statements to the FBI involving conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Lawfare assaults against President Trump began in full fury with a 2019 House impeachment for simply asking a new Ukraine president about former Vice President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold a billion dollars in aid unless the country fired the prosecutor of a corrupt energy company that was paying his son Hunter a million-dollar salary as a no-show board member.

The Senate acquitted.

The Department of Justice then piled on to help Biden replace Trump in the Oval Office.

The FBI sat on knowledge in its possession that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” contained evidence of Biden family foreign influence peddling and other financial scandals throughout the 2020 election season while 51 “top intelligence officials” falsely denounced the laptop as a likely Russia disinformation ploy.

Since then the 45th president has been indicted four times, twice by federal grand juries with blessings of President Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland.

An armed early morning August 2019 FBI raid on his private Mar-a-Lago residence for documents Trump was authorized to declassify somehow served as one indictment pretense, whereas those discovered at multiple Biden properties including his unsecured garage with no such legal privilege are somehow no big deal.

Then, having survived two assassination attempts, in a landslide electoral and popular victory the unstoppable — now 47th — U.S. president has demonstrated an indomitable spirit that is about far more than individual resilience.

It is a truly epic national survival story evidencing an indestructible American comeback, a triumph over tyranny for which we should all be enormously thankful.