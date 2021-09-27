Despite Disasters, Split-Senate Dems Are Stuck With Joe

Despite plunging public approval numbers and a growing cacophony of calls for impeachment over his Afghanistan debacle — o mounting cognitive impairment arguments for his removal via Constitutional Article 25 Amendment provisions — the Democrats can’t afford to unseat Joe Biden in the Oval Office so long as they rely on their V.P. as a Senate tiebreaker.

By the same token, should she succeed Joe as the "Democratic-Socialist" 2024 presidential candidate, Kamala would be a dream gift to upcoming GOP 2022 congressional mid-term and 2024 presidential campaigns.

A cogent Aug. 20 American Thinker article authored by Clayton Spann changed my mind on a previous assumption that Kamala was Joe’s best insurance policy against removal on any basis … that Republican’s should want to keep him in office to forestall potentially even worse, irreversible, legislative policy disasters.

Apart from realizing that Biden leadership could hardly become more radically catastrophic under a President Harris, such a development would leave the office of vice president vacant until such time that a replacement is confirmed by a simple Senate majority — obviously with no V.P. vote to tip the balance scale.

Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution makes this current situation clear. It states: "The Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no Vote, unless they be equally divided."

Immediately upon Kamala Harris taking a presidential oath, any Senate tie vote would result in failure of that legislation, resolution, or confirmation…including any nomination to refill the vice presidency.

Plus, a dethroned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer have purse string leveraging control over her former Democrat legions.

In other words, Republicans would be positioned to kill all Democrat initiatives other than presidential executive orders that are currently facing increased — overdue — Supreme Court scrutiny.

The Democrat window for attempting to cram through far-left socialist woke agendas will likely go up in smoke on Jan. 3, 2023. That’s when the new Congress convenes, the GOP is predicted to take control of the House, and Republicans stand an increasingly good chance to take back the Senate.

Clayton Spann therefore concludes that Democrats will strive to keep Joe in office: “Even if he's reduced to talking gibberish and eating Jell-O. Kamala also stays where she is, and the Democrat dream of fundamental transformation remains alive.”

Yes, maybe alive after 2023, but on serious life support.

Recall that former presidential candidate Harris was the first to bomb out of the 2020 Democrat primary race after her campaign spent nearly $40 million … yet gained only 3% of the contestant rankings.

Harris became Biden’s only real V.P option after promising to pick “a woman of color.” Then, after checking all the boxes, he found that she was the only remaining possibility in it that would pass muster with his Bernie-AOC party wing.

This won’t be an easy fix. Fundamentally, Kamala has a polarizing public persona distaste problem among many, reminiscent of Hillary Clinton.

Kamala’s poll numbers are some of the worst for a vice president since the early 1970s, and this was before Afghanistan fell apart.

Harris’s career as veep commenced with a resounding thud after being named Biden administration “border czar” responsible for addressing a spectacular illegal migrant southern border invasion.

Her propensity to offer inappropriate maniacally cackling responses to serious policy questions, along with embarrassingly ill-prepared meetings with Central American leaders blaming their failures to address underlying core causes for the surges, proved she wasn’t ready for prime-time national staging.

Since then, Kamala is practicing extreme masked social distancing from self-inflicted domestic and global White House disasters.

Multiple sources have reported the vice president attempting to separate herself from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle when she was overheard to scream “You will not pin this s*** on me” as she refused to stand next to him when he offered an 18-minute justification to the press on August 22.

This despite previously bragging in April that she had a big role in Biden’s decision, confirming that she was the last person to leave the room when he made that resolve.

“This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” Harris said, regarding the decision. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes … is the right thing to do.”

The V.P. effused that her boss “is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular, or advantageous for him personally; it’s really something to see,” further adding, “I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right.”

National Review’s Charles Cooke bluntly summed up the situation when he observed: “That Harris is unpopular should come as no great surprise, given that she somehow manages to combine into a single package a transparent insincerity, an unvarnished authoritarianism, and a tendency toward precisely the sort of self-satisfied progressivism that helped the Republicans to limit their losses at the last general election. … The problem is that Harris is a phony.”

Whether various ones of you regard either Kamala or Donald as cringeworthy 2024 presidential election prospects, I’ll assiduously predict that current trends favor the latter based upon four fundamental premises.

Namely: the Biden-Harris administration’s radical policy and performance approvals will continue to tank like rocks cast into the deep end of a poling pool; a Kamala candidacy will be even more publicly unpalatable than “the orange guy”; Republican House investigation committee chairmanships will unveil coverups of Biden family corruption scandals that social and mainstream media moguls can’t continue to censor; and ongoing tragic human and national security fallouts of the White House southern border and Afghanistan debacles will trumpet a clarion call for restored leadership.

No, there is no GOP nor national downside to a Biden impeachment or Article 25 application.

Rather, his removal by either means is mightily warranted.