Lawfare Against Trump on the Ballot

Former President Donald Trump has been targeted with more banana republic tactics to make him ineligible to run again, bankrupt him and his campaign, smear him with bogus legal charges, and even incarcerate him and his key supporters than could be contrived by Machiavelli on uppers.

Then let's add a couple of recent apparent assassination attempts.

Scott Rasmussen conducted an online survey of 1,000 registered voters on Sept. 16-17, with field work conducted by RMG Research for Napolitan News Service. No margin of error was provided.

The survey showed that when asked whether the U.S. would be better off had Trump been killed in the most recent alleged attempt, 28% of Democrats said yes.

"It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered," said Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, according to Napolitan News.

Having a hard time keeping track of all this lawfare?

I am too. So, to be reminded, I'll briefly summarize.

It began with the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation of the Trump campaign which continued into his presidency based upon highly questionable, contrived allegations of "Russia Collusion" charges cooked up by Trump opponents.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton, or an aide, purportedly, (perhaps as a political distraction), mismanaged some 30,000 emails on Clinton's private server and cell phones, reportedly using "bleach bit and hammers."

Allegedly, some contained classified national security-sensitive materials obtained during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state.

Was that scheme staged with broad Obama administration and intelligence agency knowledge? Former CIA Director John Brennan had briefed President Barack Obama and other senior national security officials including Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James B. Comey regarding the "Clinton Plan," possibly on more than on occasion, c. 2016.

The Trump lawfare assaults began in full fury with two failed impeachment trials: one for simply asking a new Ukraine president about former Vice President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold a billion dollars in aid unless the country fired the prosecutor of a corrupt energy company that was paying son Hunter a million-dollar salary as a no-show board member.

This inquiry was obviously a legitimate national security matter given Biden's braggadocio about withholding $1 billion in U.S. military aid unless Ukraine fired its lead prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who at the time was investigating Burisma. The Senate acquitted.

The other impeachment was a kangaroo court disgrace charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" involving Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots that allowed no cross examination of witnesses and entirely omitted his statement: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

In May 2023, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of "sexually abusing" E. Jean Carroll about 30 years earlier. She was awarded $5 million in damages although remarkably she couldn’t remember the exact date or even the year.

Trump’s 1924 Manhattan indictment for paying Stormy Daniels to bury reports of an alleged sexual encounter two decades earlier got lots of juicy press coverage.

Former U.S. Attorney General William "Bill" Barr described the trial as "obviously political" and an "abomination."

An armed early morning August 2022 FBI raid on his private Mar-a-Lago residence for documents Trump was authorized to declassify somehow served as an indictment pretense, whereas those discovered at multiple Biden properties including his unsecure garage with no such legal privilege are somehow no big deal.

In any case, despite confirming that Joe had illegally held secret documents dating back to an appreciable length of time, with some of this information shared with a ghostwriter for his memoir, he wasn’t charged with a crime.

The remarkable reasoning behind that decision?

Biden is too forgetfully feeble-minded to be held accountable in court, but apparently not so much to impair judgment for presidential reelection at the time.

Political shenanigans to remove Trump have reached epic comedy through implosion of a Fulton County, Georgia, case brought forth by District Attorney Fani Willis, charging Trump and others, under RICO legislation (applied to organized crime mob figures) with attempting to steal some of that state’s 2020 votes from Biden.

As it turns out, Willis is now facing serious corruption charges over evidence she paid her lover $650,000 as an unqualified special prosecutor in the case out of her office vault, some of which was spent on "romantic" vacations they spent together.

Then there’s the sham Manhattan court verdict presided over by Judge Juan Merchan which found Trump guilty of questionable bookkeeping charges which well-known George Washington Law School attorney Johnathan Turley called a "travesty," one "built on a dead misdemeanor barred with the passage of the statute of limitations."

Adding to ugly optics, Turley notes that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg used help in building the case from Matthew Colangelo, a former Democratic National Committee paid political consultant who for curious reasons left his lofty position as third-highest Biden DOJ official.

And it isn’t over yet.

Following Trump's May 31 conviction, Judge Merchan postponed his original July 11 sentencing date to Nov.26 pending a series of legal motions related to questions of Trump's presidential immunity, and issues regarding demands for Merchan’s recusal from the case.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Georgia election interference case is on hold while an appeals court decides if DA Willis will be allowed to continue, with the next hearing set for Dec. 5.

As for Joe Biden, before he retires to one of the big homes he bought during his long career on the government dole, do you suppose he will ditch a few pesky legal problems of his own?

Like maybe pardoning himself along with son Hunter and brother Jim for potential charges connected to alleged foreign influence peddling, alleged failure to file as registered foreign agents, and other purported more than questionable bussiness practices.

Ya think?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.