Dems Spread Climate Alarm, Never Prosperity

It seems that a severe global natural gas shortage ahead of a winter heating season is chilling immediate U.N. COP27 Egypt climate confab attendees' hopes to finally, once again, put an end to dreaded CO2-belching fossil fuels that provide about 80% or more of the world's energy.

Last year's U.N. climate summit had set a target to reduce those emissions sufficient to limit average global temperature rises to a 1.5C limit that proponents claim will avoid projected global warming impacts.

President Joe Biden is all in on that goal. Referencing a comment made by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, he said, "We're racing forward to do our part to avert the 'climate hell.'"

Meanwhile, as Joe jetted off to Saudi Arabia ahead of midterm elections to beg them to produce more oil— then recently on to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping, where China now builds coal-fired plants at a frenetic pace, more than all the rest of the world combined — one might wonder what planet he imagines he lives on.

It's also unclear what that real hell will be — apart from freezing, of course — especially in comparison with the cost of bankrupting the world economy.

U.S. "climate envoy" John Kerry put that number at "trillions," opining that there was "not enough money in any country in the world to actually solve this problem."

The International Energy Agency projects that governments must triple their annual "clean energy" investments to $4 trillion by 2030 if the world is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, but only expects global investments in low-carbon energy to increase by half that much until the end of the decade.

And what's so terrible about the world getting warmer — with or without any human help — as it recovers in fits and starts since the last major Ice Age thawed about 12,000 years ago and the "Little Ice Age" ended in the mid-1800s (prior to the Industrial Revolution)?

A July 1, 2021, study published in The Lancet, arguably the largest ever to examine excess mortality associated with temperature, came to two very important conclusions: namely that cold temperatures contribute to ten times more deaths each year than warmer temperatures; and deaths associated with extreme temperatures, hot or cold, are declining.

And what about that so-called "extreme weather" crisis caused by global warming?

As I previously wrote in this column, a basic review of documented history reveals that media hype suggesting that devastating U.S. landfall hurricanes are either more frequent or severe than the previous century are entirely false.

And those precipitously rising oceans?

Contrary to prevalent fear-mongering, sea levels have been rising at a constant rate of barely 7 inches per century without any measured acceleration.

Even the U.N.'s 2013 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report states: "It is likely that GMSL [Global Mean Sea Level] rose between 1920 and 1950 at a rate comparable to that observed between 1993 and 2010."

Also not mentioned at the COP27 summit is that their doomsday projections that they want us to mortgage our children's future to avoid are based upon theoretical climate models that records show don't come close to being right.

The disastrous economic and social consequences of energy policies we are already suffering are premised upon precautionary "worst case" projections that even leading IPCC scientists now admit are running far too hot.

As reported in the May issue of the prestigious journal Nature, the latest round of more than 50 of the newest simulations assessed by the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project, phase 6 (CMIP6) are based upon myriad complex, poorly understood influences, interrelationships, and rough statistical "garbage in-garbage out" assumptions.

Titled "Climate simulations: recognize the 'hot model' problem," the article emphasizes: "Earth is a complicated system of interconnected oceans, land, ice and atmosphere, and no computer model could ever simulate every aspect of it exactly."

The climate model simulation uncertainty concessions raise enormous questions regarding the reliability of global forecasts based upon IPPC's previous generation of models (CMIP5) which likely inflated temperature sensitivity to greenhouse gas increases by a factor of at least two.

Nevertheless, such faulty forecasts have served as the radical rationale for transforming the entire world's economic balance and energy infrastructure.

Consider the genesis of the original Paris climate agreement for example, a time back in 2000 when former French President Jacques Chirac was explaining the real goal of the U.N.'s Kyoto Protocol carbon-capping agreement.

Chirac said, "For the first time, humanity is instituting a genuine instrument of global governance, one that should find a place within the World Environmental Organization which France and the European Union would like to see established."

Leaving no lingering doubt on the matter, former IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer clarified in November 2010 that, " ... one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world's wealth ... "

Sadly for almost everyone, so long as Democrats remain in charge to squander away America's globally envied capitalist prosperity, there will be less and less of that wealth to divvy out.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.