12 Hard Lessons We Can Learn from Fallout of Biden Failures

Here are a dozen experiences to seriously think about when you vote in November:

1.) Printing and Spending Free Money Doesn’t Cure Inflation: Repackaging the Green New Deal spendathon under an absurd guise of an "Inflation Reduction Act" with $313 billion tax increases upon businesses added to other $728 billion in spending, $114 billion in new debt, and $614 billion in other tax increases and budgetary gimmicks will have no impact on reducing nearly four-decade - high 8.2% inflation.

When the Biden administration set foot in the Oval Office, they inherited 1.4% inflation with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing at 6.3%.

2.) Importing Foreign Oil Won’t Benefit the Planet or Prosperity: Killing U.S. fossil energy and attempting to replace it with dependence on less clean, more costly fuel purchased from OPEC+ (including Russia) and other nations which are hostile to our interests (Venezuela and Iran) in exchange for sanction relief will not reduce carbon emissions, pump prices, or household heating and air conditioning costs.

Such policies, in combination with draining the U.S. Petroleum Reserve set aside for emergencies, represent major national security vulnerabilities in a turbulent world.

3.) Green Energy Doesn’t Grow on Trees: Heavily taxpayer subsidized so-called "green energy" - broadly interpreted to mean wind and solar electricity - will not replace about 80% of energy from hydrocarbons currently needed to supply America’s transportation, industrial and domestic power needs.

Both are intermittent and rather puny sources which depend upon equal “spinning reserves” (typically natural gas and coal) that drive turbines to keep power grids flowing - plus huge battery storage that relies on rare earth minerals mostly supplied by China.

4.) Defunding Police and Releasing Criminals Doesn’t Arrest Crime: It’s difficult to ignore that spiraling crime problems in New York and elsewhere across the country have a strong correlation with leadership policies in Democrat-controlled cities. Six notable examples where data is readily available for rising homicide rates include Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

In addition to the fact that the victims in each of these Democrat-controlled cities were disproportionately Black, all but two have cut police budgets through defund movements.

5.) Open Borders Invite Illegal People and Activities: As direct consequences of Joe Biden’s ending Donald Trump's southern U.S. wall construction and his Remain-in-Mexico immigration vetting safeguards, the number of migrant encounters surpassed a staggering 2.4 million during FY 2022.

This open southern border policy has invited rampant cartel narcotics and sex trafficking, with fentanyl now becoming the leading cause of death for all people in the U.S. between 18-45 years old, surpassing suicides, COVID-19 and car accidents.

6.) Parents Are Alarmed About What Schools Teach Their Children: The Biden administration has given tacit endorsement allowing powerful teachers’ unions to indoctrinate impressionable K-12 students with insidiously toxic Critical Race Theory (CRT) which divides them into victim-oppressor categories and “1619 Project” propaganda which mendaciously claims that the United States was originally founded for the express purpose to institutionalize oppressive Black slavery.

Parents are expressing appropriate outrage at school board meetings and in local and state elections.

7.) The Deep State Is Deeper and Broader than Imagined: This realization hit home with a sledgehammer when, on Oct. 4, 2020, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys to target any ''threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment'' by legitimately concerned K-12 parents directed toward school board members and other personnel regarding protests over teaching of CRT and age-inappropriate sexual materials as acts of domestic terrorism.

8.) Democracy Doesn’t Exist Without Free Speech: Who could ever have previously imagined that a sitting president could be banned from speaking on social media platforms by unelected tech oligarchs?

Or that doctors and medical researchers from some of our nation’s most distinguished institutions would be blocked from releasing information about risks and inefficacies of COVID-19 vaccines being promoted by the CDC and other government agencies – most particularly products with untested long-term health effects for low -mortality-risk infants and young children?

9.) The Promised Unifier Stokes Rancorous Division: Gone were any plausible pretenses of Joe Biden "the uniter" he had repeatedly promised to be during his Sept. 1 "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

What appeared instead was a very angry, repugnantly accusatory toxic assault charging 74 million Republican voters as enemies of the state where he said: "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

10.) The "Most Secure Election in History" Echo Chamber Canard: As the story goes, we’re all supposed to believe that Joe Biden, a Washington political fixture over a half-century with no perceptible achievements, a candidate whose basement bunker campaign struggled to rally enough attendees to fill a high school parking lot, received more votes?

Bear in mind that this remarkable feat, according to CBS News — votes from 81 million different people — not only beat Donald Trump, but also bested the nearly 70 million 2008 election win of his former Democratic-revered rock star boss, Barack Obama?

11.) Foreign Demons in Hunter’s Laptop from Hell Are Real: Add to this, Joe Biden got lots of help from the FBI, who sat on ugly foreign business scandals in son Hunter’s hard drive for 18 months and throughout the 2020 presidential election; revolting revelations which former Obama DNI James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan dutifully dismissed as "Russian disinformation."

According to a Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics survey, nearly four of five Americans believe that "truthful" coverage would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, with a similar percentage convinced the information was real.

12.) A Compromised Commander in Chief on the World Stage: Amidst numerous Biden family influence peddling charges including a 10% cut for the Joe, the "Big Guy" in a multi-million deal with CEFC, a Chinese Communist Party connected energy firm, his administration is using Russia to negotiate a disastrous "Iran Nuclear Deal" (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) at the same time Tehran mullahs are suppling advanced drones to support Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

So apart from President Biden’s compromises to China, Russia and Iran, along with his recent warning of a nuclear Armageddon over the Ukraine war, how can fallouts of his failed leadership possibly get worse?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.