Progressives Misinterpret 'Land of the Free'

No, America isn’t just a place where people land to get free stuff.

Ours is a land of precious freedoms of opportunity to set and achieve individual goals . . . among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness exercised through free exchanges of services and products.

Inexcusably, we are fecklessly, perhaps irreversibly, abandoning these freedoms at an alarming pace, allowing an ever-creeping intolerant culture of conformity to abridge and cancel thoughts and actions that dare to contradict neo-Marxist ideology and agendas.

Free Speech:

Criminal indictments issued by U.S. Special Counsel John Durham leave no doubt that Russia collusion charges that dominated the mainstream media drumbeat throughout the Trump presidency were based entirely upon a fraudulent dirty trick opposition research report funded by the 2016 Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

The nation endured another media festooned political impeachment parade concerning President Trump's 2019 telephone conversation with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, mentioning legitimate security concerns regarding Vice President Joe Biden’s public braggadocio about withholding a billion U.S. taxpayer dollars unless he fired the prosecutor who was investigating a corrupt energy company that was paying son Hunter $50,000 monthly as a no-show board member.

On the other hand, the media actively blocked releases of that and other Biden family foreign influence peddling evidence found on Hunter’s "laptop from hell" that far eclipsed any corruption for which President Trump was falsely impeached (and acquitted).

Major news networks and social media titans censored a headlined New York Post story revealing that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden had met with his son’s business partners during 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two . . . followed 10 days later by a $1.5 billion deal for Hunter’s firm with a Communist state-owned Bank of China.

Another — among several — Biden Inc. media coverups involved Hunter's May 2017 dealings with CEFC, a now-defunct Shanghai-based energy company with broadly known Communist government and military ties, that proposed that the "big guy," confirmed to mean Joe Biden, receive 10% of the venture's equity.

Recall also that media cancel culture has spread to cover up the COVID pandemic origin.

The liberal New York magazine’s recent cover story, "The Lab-Leak Hypothesis," belatedly concludes that COVID-19 is a human-engineered virus that escaped from a Wuhan laboratory.

This is the very same theory that moved Facebook to suppress a February 22, 2020 New York Post column by Steven Mosher even suggesting that possibility as "false information."

We now also know that the mainstream media has failed to hold the top U.S. government virology authority, Dr. Anthony Fauci, accountable for falsely and repeatedly stating under oath before Congress that his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has "unequivocally" never funded Wuhan lab gain-of-function research that may have contributed to the pandemic.

A letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., from NIH’s principal deputy director, Lawrence A. Tabak, clearly says otherwise.

Free Assembly:

We are also currently witnessing tensions and controversies between police powers and right to free assembly are further complicated by various laws that provide for additional government powers during times of disaster and emergency, in this case, various federal, state and local assembly shutdown responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whereas on one hand we recognize that government has the police power to protect the health, welfare and safety of its citizens, our Constitution’s First Amendment also guarantees that no law may "abridge the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble."

The big kicker here is that state police powers granted to various state legislative and executive branches by the 10th Amendment typically apply only when these laws don’t infringe on other constitutional rights.

Adding to the confusion are scientifically conflicting and constantly changing situational updates regarding responses to this new threat which most appropriately balance protection of most vulnerable populations and the overall physical and economic health of broader communities.

Contentious COVID response policy disagreements have exacerbated preexisting conservative/libertarian versus radically liberal divisions, with the former strongly favoring individual responsibilities and freedoms over repressive government mandated and enforced business and activity restrictions.

An accelerating blue state business exodus and rampant [F *** ] Joe Biden — "Let’s go Brandon" — chants at crowded sports events reveal trending rejections of unwarrantedly repressive police state policies.

Free Enterprise:

While they still hold the control of Congress and White House, the Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden administration is bound and determined to jam through, by far, the largest socialistic debt and inflation-producing legislation in our nation’s history.

Claims that their party’s proposed $1.85 trillion in new spending over the next decade to end climate change and put the federal government in charge of our lives and livelihoods will "pay for itself" without penalizing wage earners are farcical . . . not to mention that this doesn’t even come close to the actual costs.

And whereas the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) published an initial cost estimate that the package would increase the federal budget deficit by $160 billion over 10 years — $2.2 trillion rather than $1.85 trillion — this doesn’t account for cost-hiding gimmicks such as phony program phase-outs that put the true expenditures closer to twice that amount once they become permanent.

The largest piece of the bill, $555 billion in climate programs is to forcibly shift the U.S. economy away from the 85% of reliable world energy that comes from fossil sources by increasing from the 3% of seasonal and weather dependent wind and solar systems we buy from China which is building the equivalent of one coal-fired plant weekly to achieve "net-zero" global greenhouse gas emissions.

On top of that, Biden’s Build Back Broke plan proposes to replace the current 98% of petroleum fueled cars and trucks by government subsidies and mandates that grow the current 2% of electric vehicles (EVs), add them to already overloaded power grids, and purchase the rare earth minerals required for all those intermittent solar, wind, and EV batteries from China which controls 85% of the global supply.

It’s not as if America doesn’t have rare earths of our own . . . we have plenty.

The problem is that environmental activists don’t want us to mine them, and the Biden administration is considering a 20-year delay of new rare earth mining operations in northern Minnesota.

Meanwhile, amid global energy shortages and skyrocketing prices, the Biden administration has worked to end American energy independence by capping off the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada and drilling permits in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), while simultaneously giving President Vladimir Putin a pass to complete Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to sell natural gas to Europe that we could have provided.

As a result, analysts predict it might not have to get extraordinarily cold this winter for prices to reach heights unknown during the shale era which transformed the U.S. from a gas importer to supplier to the world.

All these policies to curtail American oil, gas, and coal production empower adversaries, especially China, Russia, and Iran . . . countries that hold none of the appeal that continues to attract freedom-seeking immigrants to this rich land of opportunity we too often take for granted.