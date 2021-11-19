But For Love of Nation We Are Lost

Prevailingly, media lenses project disturbingly distorted images of an America dramatically differing from the proud, principled, and prosperous nation of recent memory.

The very concept of patriotism has come under attack by modern Jacobins who denigrate and attempt to erase our nation’s marvelous legacy bequeathed us by brave, idealistic, wise and, yes, racially and ethnically diverse, heroes seemingly overnight.

That great American legacy is founded on a bedrock principle enunciated in the second paragraph of our nation's Declaration of Independence: ''We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.''

Yes, it took a bloody Civil War and persistent Civil Rights movement for America to grow into the profound commitments of its founding Declaration and Constitution. And while an imperfect work in progress, our nation has continued to move to right the wrongs of fallible human beings, building upon real progress as a beacon of hope and generous arm of support for the rest of the world.

Today’s ironically misnamed "progressivism" isn’t an organic reformist movement to constructively build on lessons of the past, rather it seeks to advance failed neo-Marxist agendas through upending top-down bureaucratic control of our collective lives and choices.

We have witnessed our recently elected president characterize America as a systemically racist country; nihilistic mobs destroying and defacing statues of historical figures with impunity; and schools, institutions and streets dedicated to such founding leaders as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson renamed because they were "offensive."

Terrifyingly destructive changes are occurring at as astonishing speed: abandonment of national sovereignty with an open national border flooded with unvetted migrants; uncontested mayhem and murders in lawless cities; intentional cessation of energy independence and reliable supply; virulent racist and historically revisionist indoctrination of schoolchildren; and monitoring and suppression of free speech, including that of a duly elected sitting president.

The ideology of progressive wokeism is aberrant and abhorrent to American values that view people as individuals with souls, substituting a dogma that, like Marxism, divides society into oppressor and oppressed identity groups marked by genetic traits that are ordained by fiat to hate and fight one another.

Further, this liturgy of repressive exploitation renounces the very foundations of American egalitarianism and redemption, promoting a toxic message that our nation is forever cursed by racial evil that was deliberately embedded long ago by a white patriarchy and that this irrevocable ugliness at the heart of our society systematically thrives undiminished.

Such attacks on American culture and character are particularly vile where targeted on indoctrination into the hearts and minds of innocent children by public educational authorities we have trusted.

Appropriately outraged parents in Loudoun County, Va., for example, rose up against such travesties upon discovery that their school board was paying consultants to instruct teachers how to introduce critical race theory (CRT).

Among curricular topics addressed, were differences between "white individualism" and "color group collectivism."

Virginia voters made this a determinate issue when the formerly deep blue state turned red in the recent election after Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe lightly dismissed CRT, anti-patriotic and inappropriately age-and-sexually-explicit materials being taught in the Commonwealth’s K-12 public schools.

McAuliffe had stated during a campaign speech: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Black former American President Barack Obama — who was elected to our nation’s highest office twice — did neither McAuliffe nor his party any favors when he amplified the toxic issue by accusing winning opponent Glenn Youngkin of deflecting from "serious problems that affect serious people."

Stone tone-deaf Obama said, "We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage that right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings."

This was after a tragically disgusting national spectacle involving efforts of Loudoun County School Board Superintendent Scott Ziegler to cover up two sexual assaults by a teenage student which occurred at separate schools in the same district on May 29 and Oct. 6.

During the first instance, the male student "wearing a skirt" who allegedly attacked a ninth-grade female in a girl’s bathroom was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy and one count of forcible fellatio.

The victim’s very legitimately outraged father, Scott Smith, was forcibly confronted and arrested while subsequently voicing loud opposition to transgender bathroom policies at a fiery school board meeting.

Nevertheless, in a pointed letter addressed to the White House (with their participation in drafting it), Smith’s protest was referenced as the action of a "domestic terrorist" by the National School Boards Association (NSBA), triggering an order by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directing the DOJ and FBI to investigate such "threats."

That same identity-based assault on America and its institutions has increasingly invaded publicly funded universities, government agencies, and even the U.S. military — the very kind of discriminatory thinking that concerned patriots have been fighting against and dying for throughout our nation’s noble experiment with liberated equal opportunities and justice for all.

American patriotism is embodied not in conceit, but rather is enshrined in recognition that God-awarded humankind is naturally social and fraternal and that successful nations are those which have learned how to transmute segregate group loyalties into broader unifying civil allegiances.

Such nations evolve organically through never-ending struggles over tenacious tyrants employing divide-and-control tactics who attempt to elevate group identity above citizenship, disparage common culture and the common man and assert power through exploitive self-inflicted social instability.

Former President Ronald Reagan articulated the significance of American patriotism as a bright beacon of hope for liberty throughout the world.

In his 1989 farewell address to the nation, Reagan reflected upon a "shining city on a hill" phrase taken from John Winthrop, an early Pilgrim who journeyed here on a small wooden boat seeking a home that would be free.

That America Reagan described is "a tall proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God blessed and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace — a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity and if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here."

President Reagan than added, "But more than that: after 200 years, two centuries, she still stands strong and true on the granite ridge and her glow has held steady no matter what storm."

The wise orator then reminded us, should we ever tend to forget, "And she's still a beacon, still a magnet for all who must have freedom, for all the Pilgrims from all the lost places who are hurtling through the darkness, toward home."

Let that inspiring American beacon forever shine brightly to guide the hearts and minds of lost souls everywhere.