Will Unions Ever Wake Up to Dems' Labor Apathy?

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

CNN just announced that Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has hit a significant hurdle. In a near earth-shattering report, senior data reporter Harry Enten reported that Harris is on track for "the worst Democrat performance in a generation" with union voters.

This news should come as no shock to union members and their friends and family.

The Democratic Party has long claimed to represent the interests of the working class, but it now appears that their secret, unholy alliance with the billionaire class has been exposed for all to see.

Never has the divide between union members and their leadership been so significant.

This reality was clearly on display when Sean O'Brien, the head of the influential Teamsters Union, released polls showing that close to 60% of its members supported Donald Trump as their choice for president. Yet, despite a near super-majority of support, O'Brien could not bring himself to support the will of his members.

Instead, he announced that the union would not make an endorsement for the first time since 1996.

Even when workers go on strike, the division between the union haves and have-nots is clear.

In Washington state, for example, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which enthusiastically endorsed Harris, went on strike against the Boeing Corp. two weeks ago, despite the company offering machinists a 30% pay hike, including a base salary of $110,000 a year and a contract ratification bonus.

That's right: Instead of rallying at home and engaging in hard-nosed negotiations, some of the IAM's "best and brightest" in District 751 jetted off to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they posted pictures on social media, beers in hand, basking in the sun while their members back home dealt with the fallout of a contentious strike.

To say that this sad picture undercuts the traditional image of labor advocacy is the understatement of the year.

The very people who claim to be fighting for the IAM union members' rights are looking more elitist than ever, turning down a lucrative deal most Americans would gladly accept, all while using their fat company paychecks to vacation in Mexico during their "stand against worker oppression."

And yet, these are the elitists that radicals like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are supporting. It's no wonder why union members are now turning their backs to progressive politicians.

Labor unions have a proud history in this country, and justifiably so.

Labor unions brought us the 40-hour work week, overtime pay, workplace safety mandates, and protections against exploitative practices. But today's unions, particularly those like the IAM, seem more focused on political power plays than on genuinely representing their members' best interests.

They highlight how, much like the Democratic Party, union leadership has become disconnected from the economic and political realities facing most working Americans.

For labor negotiations to work, there must be a spirit of compromise and mutual respect.

Unfortunately, too many union leadership officials care more lining their already fat pockets than they do about standing up for their members — and the Democratic Party is all too willing to side with these self-interested executives.

If unions fail to adapt to the realities facing working Americans today, they may lose both their influence and the trust of the workers they claim to represent.

It's time for union leadership to put workers first before they become relics of a bygone era.

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, which is focused on cybersecurity and politics, is regularly published by many of the most respected news organizations in the world. Read Julio Rivera's Reports — More Here.