Post-Afghanistan Debacle: What Is the Future of Global Terror?

Embattled President Joe Biden has seemed to suffer a major crisis on a near monthly basis in his less than eight months in office.

Many of these difficulties have been self-inflicted. You may remember how his first day in office brought a flurry of executive orders that amounted to attacks against American energy independence, the integrity of the southern border, and unwisely rebuilt the fractured relationship between the United States and the World Health Organization (WHO).

We can also throw in the economic failures associated with the Biden administration’s so-called “Build Back Better” economic plan and the numerous cyber-attacks carried out against major targets including Colonial Pipeline and one of the country’s major food suppliers, JBS.

But all of these embarrassments, which would normally be enough to sink any administration, truly pale in comparison to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis that is occurring in Afghanistan as a result of the president’s foolish shortsightedness and desperation to claim what he considered a victory in advance of the symbolic 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2021, terrorist attacks that forever changed our world.

Although many liberal pundits and thought leaders have taken to the media to perform acts of contortion that would make Daniel Browning Smith proud in attempting to turn this unmitigated disaster into a Trump scandal, most Americans aren’t fooled and accept this profound miscarriage as an exclusively Biden creation.

Among the lowlights of the past several weeks was the contradictory messaging regarding the status of Americans and Afghani cooperators.

In particular, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby’s inability to answer a simple question related to the number of Americans still trapped behind enemy lines a few weeks ago created optics that portrayed America as no longer willing to stand with its allies or even provide for the safe transfer of its own citizens out of a situation that amounts to “hell on earth.”

These developments have provided an opportunity for America’s enemies to promote the idea our decline as the world’s greatest superpower.

China for instance, which is undoubtedly America’s top rival, almost immediately seized upon the opportunity provided by this extraordinary moment of weakness to use its state-controlled media to launch a coordinated public relations attack against the U.S. while simultaneously attempting to intimidate Taiwan.

As the true picture of what was happening in Afghanistan was becoming clearer, the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Global Times called the Afghanistan pullout “a heavy blow to the credibility and reliability of the U.S.”

Additionally, in the last week, Taiwan reported an incident involving 19 Chinese military jets that included fighters and nuclear-capable bombers flying into its airspace.

While America appears weaker on the world stage than it has at any point since January of 2017, these recent events have also seen the fortifying of the very evil forces that we went in 20 years ago to attempt to destroy.

Whether we care to admit it or not, the Biden administration is responsible for handing a weapons cache worth upwards of almost 90 billion dollars to the Taliban. This has occurred with America’s knowledge of a growing Al-Qaida presence in Afghanistan.

According to an unclassified United Nations report released just weeks before the horribly coordinated U.S. pullout, there are Al-Qaida terror cells operational in at least 15 provinces in the country.

The original collaborators and enablers of 9/11 are now in possession of modern weapons that they can use to fortify and protect the opioid and methamphetamine supply chains that were their chief source of income prior to retaking Afghanistan.

That fact will undoubtedly lead to loss of life all over the world.

But perhaps the least talked about aspect of this situation is the fact that global terror power Iran now has a powerful ally with a well-equipped military thanks to America’s fumbling of the situation.

Ever since Joe Biden took office, Iran has been running afoul of the uranium enrichment limits set for country by the international community.

A report from late spring of this year showed that “Fluctuations" at Iran's Natanz Nuclear plant was enriching uranium to 63%, which is more than the 60% it was known to be at when talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers had stalled earlier this year.

Additionally, a defiant Iran claimed in July that it could enrich uranium to weapons grade or 90% purity.

This spells immediate danger to not only the United States, but also Israel and Europe as the possibility of continued cooperation between the two rogue nations may eventually result in another major resurgence of global terror attacks, possibly even involving the use of a nuclear weapon, can possibly materialize in the next few years.

This is a far cry from where Iran was just over a decade ago when the malware attack that was considered the first shot fired in the ongoing global cyber war disabled the Iranian nuclear program, 2010’s Stuxnet attack.

It also puts the U.S. in the crosshairs of perhaps another attack as devastating or perhaps worse than the 9/11 attacks sometime down the road.

With well more than three years of the Biden presidency left, we can surmise that perhaps the worst is yet to come.

Based on the already horrifying early returns, America may be set for a period of unprecedented difficulties.