A Speaker Trump Would Corral Cronyism and Actually Lead

Let’s face it America, our government, one which was supposed to be "of the people, by the people, for the people," is now a bona fide insider’s club.

It's clearly littered with self-serving charlatans looking to parlay decades’ long careers into eight-figure golden parachutes.

The unfortunate reality behind this is that despite the Republican Party’s supposed platform, the grime covering tha all-too-well-known Washington, D.C. Beltway often soils even the purest of constitutional ideologues.

Translation?

It's often just a matter of time before campaign promises are forgotten as these men and women entrusted to represent the interests of constituents are absorbed into what can best be decribed as a "blob," or congressional "Uni-Party."

Rarely does a politician come along who truly enters the political arena in the spirit of giving of themselves as the motivation for their foray into public service.

America actually enjoyed this with the incredibly successful one-term presidency of Donald John Trump.

He entered politics already a billionaire; yet, he would see his massive personal fortune shrink. Despite this, he wholeheartedly fought a legal battle to continue his fight to "Keep America Great," despite a setback in the 2020 election.

Ever since the 45th commander in chief left the Oval Office, the air of GOP accountability in Congress seemingly left with him in so many ways. This has been evidenced by the party’s seeming acceptance of the 46th commander in chief's propensity to rule by executive fiat, doing so at an unprecedented pace.

Even with the massive failures of the just over one-year old Biden administration piling up, seemingly daily, it can still be reasonably assumed that despite their largely ineffective performance this legislative session, the GOP is poised for massive victories in this upcoming November midterms.

That said, a Republican-led House will still be facing an uphill battle, with at least two years still remaining in Biden's presidency.

It's for that reason, coupled with the lessons learned from the historical failings of the John Boehner speakership (under the Obama presidency) in the rearview mirror, that it's now imperative that the right speaker of the U.S. House is chosen to mitigate further damage to America.

Between now and the midterms, the media will portray the potential speakership of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — should the GOP win back Congress — as a foregone conclusion.

Although this represents an obvious improvement over current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., it’s certainly not the best course for our nation.

McCarthy currently holds the flimsy title of minority leader, but he doesn’t seem to have, nor project, the influence sorely needed to rally members from all factions — within the GOP.

This was perhaps best evidenced with his failed bid in 2015 for the House speakership.

Pelosi's successor, should the GOP win back the House, must be someone seen as the undisputed leader of the lower chamber and a strong consensus-building candidate.

This would possibly avoid the potential embarrassment likely accompanying another Pelosi victory next January.

Yes that's a likely outcome.

One outside the box option gaining a measure of steam is the possibility of former President Trump stepping back into the D.C. fray to take on Biden agenda from the legislative branch.

Although many may not be aware of this, the House Speaker does not need to be an elected Congressman and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has already spoken with the former president about becoming speaker after the midterms.

Trump is certainly someone who’s vast influence and popularity can be leveraged towards exposing much of the worst of the Biden administration's intentions, via the non-stop media coverage that is sure to accompany him.

Another good reason for a Trump speakership is his already displayed ability to act pragmatically. Despite the media’s negative coverage of him, and the ridiculous assertions from many liberal talking heads, that Trump was somehow a dictator, the former president actuall often extended the olive branch to both Speaker Pelosi, and then-Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. This occurred on several occasions.

Those attempts at bipartisanship were often scoffed at by the respective Democratic leaders of the lower and upper chambers of Congress; with Trump as the speaker of the House, they would be forced to do much more than just seek a self-serving photo-op and actually negotiate with the right side of the aisle.

Lastly, President Trump, as he displayed during his four years as president, was never motivated by anything other than his love for country and his sincere desire to see America become great again.

He's not looking to engage in cronyism, nor risk tarnishing his legacy in pursuit of a fast buck.

With the midterms, and what looks more and more like a runaway victory for the GOP, slowly inching closer, the January 2023 plan needs to be clear and decisive.

The slighest appearance of indecisiveness will only weaken Republican efforts to fight off the media-protected Biden administration, which would undoubtedly ramp up the issuance of executive orders and bureaucratic overreach — should the Democrats lose their majority in the House.

Julio Rivera is a small business consultant, political activist, writer, and Editorial Director for Reactionary Times. He has been a regular contributor to Newsmax since 2016. His commentary has also appeared in The Hill, The Washington Times, LifeZette, The Washington Examiner, American Thinker, The Toronto Sun, PJ Media and more. Read Julio Rivera's Reports — More Here.