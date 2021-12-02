Joe Rogan Is Right, He Just Doesn't Know It

I'm a Joe Rogan podcast listener.

I started listening in 2020 after my son brought it to my attention.

In my humble opinion, Mr. Rogan is one of the best interviewers in the country.

The comedian, actor, and sports commentator asks direct and pertinent questions.

He also goes off on conversational tangents that are truly interesting to most listeners.

Listening enough to get a fair amount of Joe’s opining, I have a little bit of an issue with the way he regularly describes himself — as a liberal. Joe Rogan is truly more in line with my political beliefs as a constitutional conservative than those of Hollywood and current White House residents.

That's why he feels more at-home in Texas than in California. He has surrounded himself with fellow freedom-lovers who are like-minded.

Liberals are happy to stay in the "People’s Demokratik Republik of Kalifornia"(sic).

Joe Rogan was not.

He supports Second Amendment Rights, lawful self-defense, law-abiding police, lower taxes, smaller government, elimination of wasteful spending, stopping voter fraud (using voter I.D.) and is a hard "No" on vaccine mandates.

It's not just the side of the issues on which he falls that make him more in line with the right. It is also how he sees the current political situation.

There is routine discussion of the glaring media bias on his show, especially concerning our 45th president. While can't be called a fan of Donald Trump, he recognizes the seemingly coordinated effort by the Democrats and media to impeach our nation's 45th commander in chief, by use of the now proven false "Russian Collusion" theory.

The podcast host has experienced the attacks and lies of the leftist media when, after catching COVID-19, he took Ivermectin as part of his treatment.

CNN constantly referred to his "taking horse dewormer," even though the drug has been used by humans (successfully) — for decades.

Rogan also gets it that China is our adversary.

He has recognized that Trump was tough when negotiating or dealing with them and other nations politically. There is frequent discussion on "The Joe Rogan Experience" regarding how Biden is weak and barely coherent, fecklessly leading us both domestically and internationally.

I understand that Mr. Rogan supports abortion rights, gay, and transgender rights and other socially liberal ideas. However, one of the neatest tricks that Democrats have ever performed is to convince people that one or two specific issues make you who you are politically.

For example, my dad was a union factory worker. He always voted Democrat.

During Obama’s campaign I asked him how he felt about numerous issues. Dad was against abortion and gay marriage. (He was Catholic.) He believed in small government, lower taxes and less wasteful spending, school choice, strong military (He was a World War II veteran) and more domestic manufacturing.

Individual responsibility was also big for my dad.

He sided with conservative ideology on almost all his principles.

His union had convinced him that none of that mattered. They instilled in him that he must vote Democrat down the ballot, no matter what.

He faithfully complied, that is, until the election of 2008.

That year I was so proud that I had opened his eyes to the bigger picture.

Sadly, that was the last presidential election in which he voted.

Joe Rogan is like many Americans today.

That is, we do not want to be placed in a box regarding our philosophy. I just want him to understand that he leans more to the right than to the left, so he should accept it and be honest. He's not a liberal except on a few specific issues.

To him I would say, "Mr. Rogan, Liberal policies drove you out of California. Conservative policies made Texas your new home. Do not attempt to liberalize that great state.

Leave the liberal mess in California, just like the piles on the streets and sidewalks of San Francisco.

John Cylc is an eight-year U.S. Army veteran focused on conservatism, gun rights and contemporary topics. A Philadelphia native, he currently resides with his wife and youngest son in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in beautiful East Tennessee. He is the founder/editor of ThirteenFox.com, and a previous contributor to LifeZette.com and TheFederalist.com. To read more of his reports — Click Here Now.