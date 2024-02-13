Another Wisconsin Rising Star Exits Congress

A few months after Rep. Mike Gallagher announced he will remain in the House rather than make a Senate run, the man many Wisconsin Republicans viewed as their star candidate for the future said on Saturday that he is retiring from Congress in 2024.

At 39 and after four terms, Gallagher — Princeton graduate and decorated Marine Corps veteran — said he's had enough of Congress.

As one of three Republicans who opposed the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Gallagher took a considerable berating from fellow Republicans on the House floor. Gallagher man stood by his belief that impeaching a controversial cabinet member would begin an unhealthy precedent.

Gallagher, according to the Wall Street Journal, "said his future work will be in line with his national security goals and focus on defense policy."

Gallagher is almost certain to be succeeded by a fellow Republican. Roger Roth, who had served in both houses of the state legislature and was the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor in 2022, announced for the seat soon after Gallagher's announcement.

Roth, the nephew of former Rep. Toby Roth, R.-Wis., is considered the favorite for the nomination over State Sen. Andre Jacque. Both are considered strong conservatives.

Wisconsin Republicans have been plagued with those they consider young leaders for tomorrow opting out of office at young ages after being discouraged by the work atmosphere in Congress.

Sean Duffy, for example, had been a well-known prosecutor and reality TV star in 2010 when he won a seat that had been in Democrat hands for more than 40 years. But in 2019, Duffy announced his resignation after his wife gave birth to their ninth child.

Reid Ribble, who had made a fortune as president of a family roofing company, appeared to be going places when he went to the House in 2010. After three terms, Ribble retired at age 60 and was succeed by Gallagher.

After 20 years in Congress and four as House speaker, Wisconsin native Paul Ryan retired in 2018 at age 48.

"Because of the dash for cash that is imperative when you're in Congress, not to mention that presence on X, Facebook, and Instagram that you've got to retain, members with promising futures tend to burn out like supernovas," veteran Wisconsin GOP consultant Scott Becher told Newsmax.

