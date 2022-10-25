Conservative Dixon Surges in Michigan Gov Race

With less than two weeks to go before Michigan elects a governor, all signs were strong that conservative Republican Tudor Dixon was surging and her contest with liberal Democrat incumbent Gretchen Whitmer was going down to the wire.

A new Trafalgar Poll showed first-time candidate Dixon at 47.9% and Whitmer at 48.4%. A Glengariff Group poll conducted for the Detroit News meanwhile showed Whitmer beating Dixon 51.2% to 40.2%.

Trafalgar is considered to be skewered toward Republicans, and Glengariff is considered leaning toward Democrats.

These latest figures come at the same time the Detroit News made a surprise endorsement of Dixon.

Several political veterans in the Water Wonderland likened Dixon's recent path to that of fellow Republican John Engler in 1990, who trailed in most polls throughout the year and then picked up enough momentum in the final weeks of the campaign to narrowly upset Democrat Gov. James Blanchard.

In Dixon's case, the former steel foundry executive and TV commentator was widely thought to have more than held her own against Whitmer in their first debate earlier this month. The GOP hopeful hit hard at Whitmer for remarks she made "essentially supporting" the Defund the Police movement and strongly underscored her criticism of the lengthy COVID-related lockdown of businesses under the Democrat governor.

The two will square off in their second and last debate Tuesday night. Unlike the first encounter, this debate will be televised statewide.

"Tudor is really surging," former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich., told Newsmax. "I've accompanied her to rallies in the last week, and she fills all the venues."

In addition, former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Dixon's biggest financial backer in the GOP primary this year, has begun to put in major money directly for Dixon and through an independent vehicle.

Like many embattled Democrats this year, Whitmer has raised the issue of abortion and fully embraced the controversial Proposition 3 statewide measure that would guarantee a controversial right to abortion.

Opponents, including Dixon, say it would permit abortion under any circumstances, as well as provide taxpayer funding for abortion. The most recent Mitchell Research poll showed voter opinion on Proposition 3 at its closest— 50% in favor, and 47% opposed.

Mitchell also showed that, among Michigan voters who consider themselves independent, 56% said the economy and inflation were the most important issues in 2024, while 39% felt abortion was most important.

In 2020, the outcome of Michigan's presidential and U.S. Senate races were not known until late Wednesday afternoon, following Election Day. It is very likely the same will be true of the race for governor in 2022.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

