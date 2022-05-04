3 Women Endorsed by Trump Have Big House Primary Nights

While much of the national press attention was focused on the triumph of Trump favorite J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, there was also considerable notice Tuesday night in the nominations in three U.S. House districts of fervent Trump supporters — all of them women.

U.S. Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green handily won nomination in Indiana’s 1st District (Gary) and will take on Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. Green, who is Black, campaigned as a pro-lifer, a supporter of voter ID for all Americans, and as someone who “will advance Trump’s America first policies.”

In two other open districts, other women aligned with Trump emerged triumphantly. In Ohio’s newly carved 13th District, former Miss Ohio USA 2014 and attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, endorsed by as an “America first patriot” by Trump, topped six other Republicans with 28.3%.

In a district Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is leaving to run for the Senate, the additions of Summit County and portions of Portage and Stark Counties have made the 13th one that leans Republican. Gilbert, 30, is considered better-than-even money against former state House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes.

Although former state Sen. Erin Houchin did not have Trump’s coveted endorsement, she made it clear she was on the same team as the 45th president, and that was enough to win the Republican primary in Indiana’s open 9th District.

With near-final results in, Houchin topped a 10-candidate field with 37% to 26% for former Rep. Mike Sodrel. Placing third was Stu Barnes-Israel with 21%.

A former state director for former Republican Sen. Dan Coats, Houchin, 45, campaigned as a Trump conservative and featured the former president in her campaign advertising.

“It’s time to push back against the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda and take our country back,” she declared Tuesday after being called the winner.

“Erin is one of the most conservative members of the Senate,” conservative stalwart and state Attorney General Todd Rokita told Newsmax. Rokita was an early backer of Houchin.

Six years ago, Houchin lost a tight contest to multimillionaire opponent Trey Hollingsworth. Long considered the favorite for the race, Houchin was upset when a super PAC controlled by Hollingsworth’s father ran a blitz of TV spots slamming her as a “career politician.”

With only 14 Republican women now serving in the House, their ranks are likely to increase this fall, and many of the new members will almost certainly be women endorsed by Trump.

