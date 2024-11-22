Trump Taps Sergio Gor to Lead White House Personnel

It's a dictum of governing that "personnel is policy," and the concept has been embraced by President-elect Donald Trump with his choice of Sergio Gor to head the White House's Presidential Personnel Office.

In picking Gor, Trump was bringing in one of his top advisers over the past four years and a Washington veteran with a savvy understanding of how the place works.

In his statement announcing Gor's pick along with Steven Cheung to head the White House Communications Agency, Trump said the pair "have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles …"

Soon after Trump departed the White House in 2021, Gor became a member of Trump's inner circle acting as his liaison to top politicos, big donors, and various constituencies.

Gor also earned high marks from Trump for starting Winning Team Publishing, a book publisher he cofounded with Donald Trump Jr.

Winning Team Publishing became a profitable multimillion-dollar enterprise, as it churned out bestseller after bestseller with books from the president-elect and leading conservatives like Trump adviser Peter Navarro and Turning Point chief Charlie Kirk.

Winning Team's latest book, "Save America," has been a campaign favorite featured on networks like Newsmax and Fox, with the coffee table book giving "an unparalleled look into [Trump's] four years as the 45th President of the United States, and a vision for his next term."

Charlie Kirk told Newsmax, "The president-elect thinks the world of Sergio," describing him as "very proficient and very, very loyal."

Kirk first met Gor when he worked for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and recalled he was "amazed by the depth and breadth of his political knowledge."

Gor also has major conservative political street cred having served as deputy chief of staff to Paul and as an adviser to 2012 presidential hopeful and former Rep. Michele Bachmann.

In Washington, Gor had a reputation of championing his bosses but also following up on the small details of policy and governing.

After Trump's Gor announcement, Rand Paul posted to X: "You were an incredible asset to my team and I have no doubt you will continue to help @realDonaldTrump & MAGA."

A longtime Capitol Hill correspondent told Newsmax that Gor was always a straight shooter with the press.

"Sergio means what he says and does what he says," the correspondent said.

Gor again earned kudos heading the pro-Trump super PAC Right for America, a group that raised an estimated $80 million for the president's successful reelection effort.

Today, Gor is ensconced in Trump's transition headquarters overseeing a staff that works to fill over 4,000 presidential political appointments across the federal government.

It's a critically important task with the new Trump administration setting key criteria for selections, including loyalty to Trump, a commitment to "America First" policies, and job competency.

Filling these positions is a daunting task, but one Sergio Gor can do well.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.