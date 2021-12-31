John Thune's Exit Could Spell Dem Gain in Senate

For more than a week, Republicans from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Washington, D.C., have been shaken by the talk that Sen. John Thune might not seek reelection in 2022.

The exit of three-termer Thune, No. 2 in the Senate Republican hierarchy behind Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, would make the odds better-than-even on Democrats winning his Senate seat.

"My first thought is that the Republican Party has no one ready to take on Stephanie Herseth Sandlin," a former top state GOP official who requested anonymity told Newsmax.

The official was referring to South Dakota's last Democratic U.S. representative. Having won a special election for the state's at-large House seat in 2004, Herseth (who later married Texas Democratic Rep. Max Sandlin) served until her defeat by Republican and current Gov. Kristi Noem in 2010.

Herseth is the heiress to one of South Dakota's most illustrious political names. Grandfather Ralph Herseth served as governor from 1959-61 and father Lars Herseth served in both houses of the state legislature and ran for governor in 1986.

Now 51, Herseth is president of Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Sources in South Dakota said she is waiting until either Thune or the state's other Republican, Sen. Mike Rounds, retires.

Both Gov. Noem and Dusty Johnson, U.S. representative for South Dakota's at-large congressional district, have both sent signals they will not run for the Senate and hope Thune will seek another term.

Others have suggested a candidacy by one of the GOP's up-and-comers: Hunter Roberts, secretary of Environment and Natural Resources and interim secretary of the Department of Agriculture and grandson of the late Rep. Clint Roberts, R-S.D.

As for Republican legislators, one GOP source said, "There is no farm team in the South Dakota Republican Party and that is sad. Many in the legislature would love to run, but they are not qualified for the Senate."

For older Republicans in South Dakota, there is a clear sense of déjà vu. In 1972, as Republican Sen. Karl Mundt was unable to move following a stroke, Republicans held a primary of five "B-team" candidates. The winner was state Sen. Robert Hirsch, who ran what many felt was a pedestrian campaign and who lost big to Democrat Jim Abourezk.

Should Thune retire, the GOP source said, "It will be a sad day for South Dakota Republicans."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.