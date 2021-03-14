Trump, RNC Likely to Urge Herschel Walker Senate Run After Poll

Former President Trump and Republican National Chairman Ronna McDaniel are likely to urge Herschel Walker to seek their party’s nomination for U.S. Senator from Georgia in 2022, GOP sources in the Peach State told Newsmax Sunday.

The “Run Herschel Run” talk was accelerated by a just-completed Trafalgar Group poll showing the onetime University of Georgia football legend defeating Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock by 47.7 to 45.5 percent among likely voters statewide.

A contest between Walker, who was also a running back in the National Football League, and Warnock, onetime pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta would be the first time in Georgia that both major party nominees for the same statewide office were Black.

Trump is a longtime personal friend of Walker and has already urged him to make the race. Following the poll, several top Republican leaders say that both the former president and the RNC’s McDaniel would likely go a step further and discourage other Republicans from the Senate race.

Veteran Atlanta public relations man Phil Kent told Newsmax “I don't know if the RNC is involved yet but I would think the Republican Senatorial Committee is taking a closer look at Walker now that this poll has been released.”

Like other Walker enthusiasts, Kent emphasized that Walker had to relocate from his home in Texas to his native Georgia by spring.

“I expect it will give others second thoughts about the race,” former Georgia Rep. and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman John Linder told us, “But I hope there is primary opposition. We need a test to hone message and skill for the general.”

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.