Mace Likely to Face Runoff Even With Trump Support

John Gizzi By Sunday, 09 June 2024 07:03 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

With 48 hours to go before the three-way Republican primary in South Carolina’s 1st District (Charleston), signs are ominous that controversial incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace will be forced into a runoff to be held on June 25.

Her vulnerable position comes in spite of Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mace, along with her more recent blessing from the Palmetto State’s Gov. Henry McMaster.

"The governor obviously saw a poll showing Nancy leading and he felt his endorsement could push her over the top," said one GOP source close to McMaster, "and he has no use for Catherine" — a reference to leading Mace opponent Catherine Templeton, former state director of labor who opposed McMaster in the 2018 primary for governor.

Both Mace and Templeton (who was reportedly a finalist to be Trump’s secretary of labor in 2017) and the third contender, former U.S. Marine Bill Young, disagree on next to nothing when it comes to issues. All three are strongly pro-life and anti-illegal immigration, and all are vigorous supporters of Trump.

But Mace faces reports of a high turnover in her congressional staff and charges she was reimbursed more money than she actually spent on official expenses — both of which Templeton hits hard.

Mace has also been criticized by many Republicans back home for being one of the eight GOP lawmakers whose votes were decisive in bringing down former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The former speaker, who helped Mace overcome a stiff primary challenge in 2020, is now fully committed to defeating her.

His personal political action committee, Majority Committee PAC, has donated $10,000 to Templeton. Another group controlled by a former top advisor to McCarthy has put in major dollars behind South Carolina Patriots PAC which, in turn, has injected roughly $2.1 million to oust Mace.

The embattled incumbent has hit back with a video branding McCarthy a"loser" and Templeton as the former speaker’s"puppet."

Also weighing in strongly for Templeton is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

The primary in is sure to be watched nationwide as a test of strength for Trump and as the first sign of whether McCarthy can achieve revenge on those who dethroned him.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 09 June 2024 07:03 AM
