WH to Newsmax: Taiwan-US Relations 'Rock Solid,' But Won't Commit If China Attacks

Although the White House stated Thursday that relations between the U.S. and Taiwan are "rock solid," press secretary Jen Psaki stopped short of saying the U.S. was committed to defending the island nation if China attacked.

"The U.S. commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," President Joe Biden’s top spokesperson told Newsmax. "This is why we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability."

In response to questions regarding the Taiwan Relations Act of 1978, Psaki said, "Our approach and our U.S. defense relationship, as you referenced, is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, and we will uphold our commitment under the Act."

Underscoring her point, Psaki noted that the U.S. "will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo" — a reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent call to "achieve the reunification of the motherland by peaceful means that are most in line with the overall interests of the Chinese nation, including our compatriots in Taiwan."

Psaki however stopped short of voicing any commitment to send in U.S. forces should Taiwan find itself under attack by China.

"I'm not in a position to comment on specific operations, engagements, or training," she told Newsmax. "But I would like to highlight that our support, and our defense relationship, for Taiwan remains aligned."