WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Pennsylvania | Josh Shapiro | Stacy Garrity | governor
CORRESPONDENT

State Treasurer Will Tackle Pa. Gov. Shapiro, GOP Insiders Tell Newsmax

John Gizzi By Saturday, 09 August 2025 02:12 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Last week, Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity got swatches of publicity throughout the Keystone State when she said "I have made a decision" about running against incumbent Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro.

But the Republican two-term official would not say what that decision was.

Privately, however, several Republican insiders throughout Pennsylvania say that Garrity, 61, and a U.S. Army reserve colonel, has decided to tackle Shapiro — easily one of the rising Democratic stars and reportedly the runner-up to be Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate in 2024.

"She is going to run," Lowman Henry, head of the conservative Lincoln Institute, told Newsmax. Henry, who organizes the annual conservative conclave known as the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference (PLC), also said "expect a formal announcement in two weeks."

Former State Rep. Curt Schroder, a leading Pennsylvania conservative, told us "I do not have anything from the inside, but everyone — and I mean everyone -- expects that she is [running]. Especially since [conservative Rep.] Dan Meuser announced he will not be seeking the office."

Both Meuser and Garrity are considered strong conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump. At the PLC dinner in Harrisburg, Pa., earlier this year, both sat at the same table and freely discussed their prospective candidacies with Newsmax. At the time, Garrity and Meuser both made clear they would not run against one another.

The plans of 2022 nominee and State Sen. Doug Mastriano are unclear at this point. After a campaign in which he was linked to the Jan. 6 protest over the 2020 election results and past statements on abortion and Christian nationalism were amplified by opponents, Mastriano lost to Shapiro by a margin of 57%-42%.

But Mastriano — like Garrity — still maintains a formidable following among many Republicans. He has yet to reveal his plans or criticize Garrity, recalling how he and wife Rebecca were among her earliest supporters when she first ran for treasurer in 2018.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Click Here Now.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Last week, Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity got swatches of publicity throughout the Keystone State when she said "I have made a decision" about running against Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, Stacy Garrity, governor
339
2025-12-09
Saturday, 09 August 2025 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved