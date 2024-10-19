WATCH TV LIVE

Pennsylvania Congressional Race Could Determine House Control

John Gizzi By Saturday, 19 October 2024 12:40 PM EDT

Of the 17 U.S. House races in Pennsylvania, the one that observers in both parties are watching as a likely flip from Democrat to Republican is the 7th District, encompassing Allentown and much of the Lehigh Valley.

The race is also being watched nationally, as a GOP win here could help secure House control in the next Congress.

Elected in 2018, liberal Democrat Rep. Susan Wild won her past two terms with 51% of the vote. 

But now she faces state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a popular local Republican.

Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Oct. 11 showed Wild leading him by 51% to 45%.

The survey of 459 likely voters in Pennsylvania's 7th District was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 3 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6% at a 95% level of confidence.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to do well in the district. The Muhlenberg/Morning Call poll had the presidential race 50% for Harris, 47% for Trump.

"And I've seen the Trump campaign's internal polls, and they show him up," Easton County GOP Chairman Maria Montero told Newsmax.

"This will be a close race for Congress as well," Montero said.

Montero, who lost the primary to Mackenzie and is now campaigning for him, said, "That same poll showed the economy and inflation were the most important issue to 29% of the voters here ... The economic issues will help Ryan, as I am also finding out knocking on doors for him."

Montero also feels that the Latino vote — which she said is roughly 20% of the 7th District — will be key to wins for Trump and Mackenzie. 

Montero said Republicans "have a major Latin outreach effort."

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, is expected to campaign in the district.

"You know how much the Latino community loves Goya," Montero said.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


