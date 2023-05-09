×
Tags: pence | 2024 | election
Pence to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid in June: Source

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:19 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Former Vice President Mike Pence will almost certainly seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and will formally announce his candidacy in June, a Northeastern Republican operative told Newsmax on Monday.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Pence had just completed a telephone call with a fellow Northeastern Republican who is a major party donor.

“He told him to be ready because he is going to announce in June,” the source told Newsmax.

The former vice president had reportedly been considering not running in 2024 following the national publicity of his booing at the recent National Rifle Association meeting in his home state of Indiana.

Pence also reportedly had reservations about a public clash with former President Donald Trump. But now, he is ‘raring to run,’ and letting potential backers know about it.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:19 AM
