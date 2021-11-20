What Is Next for Rep. Paul Gosar?

Barely 72 hours after his colleagues in the House censured him, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., appears to be in strong shape to win a seventh term — for now.

There is no primary opponent in sight in the heavily Republican 4th District. Moreover, soon after his censure for tweeting out a cartoon showing an attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Gosar received a strong endorsement from former President Donald Trump (who carried the district with 64% of the vote in 2016 and 68% in 2020).

"[The censure] is so hypocritical," Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax, pointing out Democrats have yet to censure or recommend Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who once urged Trump enemies to "get in the face" of anyone wearing a MAGA [Make America Great Again] hat."

So will the controversial cartoon (which Gosar retweeted for the second time following his censure) have any impact on the reelection chances of the controversial congressman?

"Not much," former State GOP Chairman Randy Pullen told Newsmax, but quickly added that "what may have a bigger impact is how they are redrawing the lines."

The "they" Pullen referred to is the Independent Redistricting Commission, which held its first meeting Friday to commence redrawing the lines of the Grand Canyon State's nine U.S. House districts.

As is the case in most states employing the redistricting commission process, Republicans such as Pullen are nervous the panel might just do something detrimental to House GOP incumbents.

"Gosar won't have his current district and may face competition in a new one," Arizona Republic political editor Robert Robb told Newsmax. "Assuming Gosar decides to run in some new strong Republican district, I don't know how much this latest antic will hurt him in a primary. Nothing has seemed to hurt him in his current district."

Outspoken conservative and former dentist Gosar has received national attention in his last two races because six of his nine brothers and sisters publicly called for his defeat.

At least two, sister Jennifer and brother Tim, have said they are sure Paul encouraged violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and should face criminal prosecution.

"Paul is aware of these people [his brothers and sisters] and says they're all communists," said a Republican colleague who requested anonymity.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.