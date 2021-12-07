Why Nunes Is Leaving Congress for 'Trumpworld'

The uncertainty of California politics and whether or not Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., would even have a district in which to run following the ongoing redistricting process were the main reasons behind the ten-term lawmaker’s stunning announcement Monday afternoon that he will resign from Congress at the end of the year.

Nunes, 48, left Republicans and Democrats from coast-to-coast speechless when he released a statement announcing his exit from Congress.

Nunes’ office subsequently confirmed that the Central California lawmaker would become CEO of Donald Trump’s new media and technology company next year.

By all accounts, the grandson of Portugese immigrants and a seemingly unbeatable Republican had much going for him. Well-known from his stint as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes was slated to become chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee should Republicans win control of the House next year.

But according to several GOP sources, there is a high probability that Nunes’ 22nd District (Tulare-Fresno Counties) will be completely eliminated by the redistricting commission that is currently redrawing the lines for the Golden State’s 53 U.S. House districts, which will drop to 52 as a result of the 2021 Census.

"The California Redistricting Commission keeps issuing changes to their draft maps, and are working on a redo of House lines this week," said Jon Fleischman, editor of the much-read online Flash Report on California politics. "As the lines currently stand, it would be an uphill climb for Republicans to hold this seat after the 2022 elections."

Dubbed "Donald Trump’s second-strongest ally in Congress" by onetime Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Nunes has had two unusually rough rides to reelection in 2018 and '20.

In '18, Nunes was reelected with a career-low margin of 53% to 47% against former federal prosecutor Andrew Janz. Last year, Nunes beat financial advisor and liberal Democrat Phil Arballo with 56.5%.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.