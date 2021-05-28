Despite Polls Favoring Gov. Newsom, California GOP Committed to Recall

As California proceeds with the ending its COVID 19-induced lockdown, the number of Golden State voters wanting to recall Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is plummeting.

According to a just-completed Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll among likely voters statewide, 57% would vote "no" on recalling Newsom while only 40% would vote "yes."

The same poll showed a majority of California voters (54%) approve of his job performance as governor and a robust 64% approve of his handling of the COVID crisis.

But with more than enough signatures to put the question of recalling Newsom on the ballot sometime this year, Republicans are far from conceding the referendum on the Democrat governor is over.

"With power shortages, blackouts, and fires still occurring throughout California, the covid crisis is not the only thing voters will be judging Newsom on — not by a long short," California’s GOP National Committeeman Shawn Steel told Newsmax Friday.

Steel also emphasized that the proposed teaching in public schools of "critical race theory," which presupposes racism is embedded in society, has stirred up parents and would generate support for recalling Newsom.

Steel, however, made clear that he and fellow GOP leaders have not endorsed any of their party’s alternatives for governor if Newsom is recalled. Among them are celebrity Kaitlin Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and 2018 nominee John Cox.

"And we’re hearing a lot about [former ambassador to Germany and Donald Trump’s Acting Director of National Intelligence] Ric Grenell," Steel told Newsmax. "But nothing is official yet."

Under the same rules that resulted in the 2003 recall of Democrat Gov. Gray Davis and his replacement by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, if a majority of voters decide Newsom should be recalled, then the top vote-getter of alternative candidates for governor regardless of party will succeed him in Sacramento.

"It’s preposterous to say that the question of whether Newsom should remain governor is all wrapped up and done now," said Steel.

