Conservatives Beat Establishment, House GOP Leadership in NY-22

voting booths at a polling station
Voting booths seen at a polling station in New York on Aug. 23. (Lev Radin/AP)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 24 August 2022 07:20 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

With some high-powered incumbent congressmen drawing major press attention in New York primaries Tuesday, relatively little attention was paid to the 22nd District (Syracuse) in which Republican Rep. John Katko is retiring.

But, in surprising results, conservative Brandon Williams handily beat "establishment" Republican Steve Wells, who was Katko's finance chairman and former treasurer of the State Republican Party.

In near-final results, software company owner Williams, who already had the endorsement of the New York Conservative Party, rolled up 58% against Wells.

The House GOP leadership has given its blessing to Wells, and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., endorsed him. Over $300,000 was spent by the Congressional Leadership Fund in a last-minute independent expenditure on his behalf.

Williams, however, has hit back at Wells as an "establishment" candidate and his supporters remind voters of his association with Katko, one of the ten Republicans in the House who voted for former President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Redistricting has made the 22nd more Democratic and U.S. Navy reserve officer Francis Conole topped the four-candidate primary. So far, he has raised $1.1 million but, given the size of Williams' win against the odds, no one is writing this one off.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 24 August 2022 07:20 AM
