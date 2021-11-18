RNC's McDaniel Dismisses Christie's Call to 'Move Beyond' Trump

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, dismissed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's recent calls for their party to "move beyond Donald Trump."

"Everybody has a right to do what they want," McDaniel told Newsmax Thursday morning."But if you’re going to be putting in the headlines 'Republican vs. Republican,' we’re taking away the opportunity to talk about what Democrats are doing to this country."

Asked about Christie’s recent book, "Republican Rescue," and his argument that the Republican Party needs to jettison its ties to the 45th president, McDaniel said "I think every Republican should be talking about 2022 and that’s where I am as the Republican chair."

McDaniel, who was tapped for the party helm by Trump in 2017, explained that "I’m not talking about anything else (other) than what Biden is doing to destroy our country, high gas prices, open border, and an opiod crisis in which we just had 100,000 people die last year."

Not naming Christie but obviously referring to the New Jerseyan, the GOP chieftain said "With all we’re dealing with, I’m not interested in talking about other people’s issues. This is what I’m going to talk about as Republican party chair."

"Democrats have the White House, the Senate, and the House. That’s where I’m going to be. Everybody else can do their own thing, but I think we should be talking about Joe Biden."

McDaniel spoke to Newsmax at a Washington, D.C., press breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.