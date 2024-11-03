Maryland's Neil Parrott Has Shot at Open Seat

While Kamala Harris is poised to sweep Maryland by a big margin, no one is making a firm prediction on who will win the state’s open 6th District U.S. House seat.

With three-term Rep. David Trone relinquishing the seat to run unsuccessfully for the Democrat Senate nomination, his fellow Democrats nominated multimillionaire April McClain Delaney for the seat.

McClain Delaney is the wife of Trone's predecessor, Rep. John Delaney.

But sensing many in the district are skeptical of a “legacy” U.S. representative, Republicans have rallied behind two-time nominee and former state Delegate Neil Parrott.

The 6th District encompasses north and western Maryland and much of the rural Republican areas of the state.

The last poll — a Gonzales Research poll conducted in early September — showed Parrott leading Delaney 41% to 39% among likely voters.

McLain Delaney is pulling out all the proverbial stops in the twilight of the campaign.

Maryland Democrat Gov. Wes Moore campaigned with McClain Delaney and she hit Parrott hard on the abortion issue.

Parrott is unabashedly pro-life but is emphasizing the economy and inflation in his latest bid for Congress.

In 2020, he drew 39% against Trone and two years ago, he drew 45% of the vote.

Parrott has a strong volunteer base from his past campaigns.

“Parrott can win because the district is winnable for a sound conservative,” said longtime Maryland conservative leader Don Devine.

“He is a great candidate because he knows local politics and keeps his conservative principles without being compromised by the system,” Devine said.

