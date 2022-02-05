Both former President Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. raised eyebrows when they both slapped Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as a "RINO" — or a "Republican in Name Only."

It is a big insult for a conservative Republican, but it is not bothering Graham, a source close to the senator said.

"Lindsey loves [former President] Trump and knows it's just political theatre," a source close to him said.

Meanwhile, a Trump associate told me the comments have not changed the former president's view Graham is a solid ally, but also his best golfing partner in the Senate.

Trump, Jr.'s specific beef with the South Carolina senator stems from his announcement earlier this week he would support Federal Judge Michelle Childs, a fellow South Carolina and former President Barack Obama appointee to the U.S Court of Appeals, for the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

"Don and Lindsey actually like each other and regularly throw barbs at the other; that's their love language," a former senator who served with Graham and knows the younger Trump well told Newsmax.

Lindsey Graham is no RINO, the Palmetto State lawmaker has a record of strongly supporting the elder Trump throughout his presidency.

But Graham has been known to have occasional differences with the 45th president.

Most recently, citing his background as a lawyer, the senator criticized Trump's suggestion he might pardon the Jan. 6 defendants now in jail.

After 27 years in the House and Senate, Graham has compiled a lifetime American Conservative Union rating of 80%.

He became famous as one of the House lawyers sent to the Senate to try Bill Clinton after his impeachment.

Later, he would defend Trump against two politically motivated impeachments.

A self-described "Reagan-style Republican," Graham is a proud social-issues conservative who sports a 100% rating from the National Right to Life Committee and an "A" grade from the National Rifle Association.

Perhaps Graham was best characterized by retired U.S. Court of Claims Judge John Napier, himself former Republican U.S. Representative from South Carolina, who has known the senator for nearly 30 years.

"Lindsey agrees with nobody all the time, myself included in this mix, but he's no RINO," Napier told us. "It's his strength. He is an able and effective advocate who works toward one issue at a time."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.