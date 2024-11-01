Trump Wave Could Give Michigan's 8th to GOP

After two strong but losing bids for Congress, conservative Republican Paul Junge may be on the verge of winning in Michigan's open 8th Congressional District.

An NMB Research Poll conducted for the National Republican Congressional Committee showed Democrat state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet and Junge in a virtual tie at 41% to 40% respectively.

"In 2022, I ran against a 12-year incumbent [retiring Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee] whose uncle held the same district for 36 years," said former TV newscaster Junge.

Junge drew roughly 43% of the vote in 2022.

Now, he tells Newsmax, "I'm running against a first-term state senator whose major accomplishment is a $175 million giveaway to China."

Junge was referring to Rivet's vote to give a company backed by the Communist Party of China a $175 million taxpayer incentive to operate in Michigan.

This sweetheart deal is an arrangement the Republican says is "deeply dangerous" to the state and which has aroused widespread opposition.

Donors believe the race is competitive.

So far, Junge has raised more than $5 million.

Moreover, from his previous race for Congress, Junge built an enthusiastic cadre of volunteers.

"And now they are working on turning out the vote for [former] President [Donald] Trump and me — at the rate of knocking on 6,000 doors a week," Junge said.

"And now there is a strong get-out-the-vote effort for President Trump, with Elon Musk's team and the Republican volunteers working overtime," he said.

Junge said a Trump wave in Michigan could push him over the top.

"Trump has mentioned me, and I am proud to be on his ticket," Junge said.

