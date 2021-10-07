Hungarian Official to Newsmax: Soros, NGOs 'Forced Us to Build Border Fence'

The ''open borders'' advocacy of leftist billionaire George Soros and several nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) he funded forced Hungary to build its fence along the Serbian border, the chief security adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Newsmax on Wednesday.

''The well-funded goal of [Soros'] Open Society [Foundations] is the creation of a United States of Europe,'' Gen. György Bakondi told us, adding that its efforts have resulted in a mass migration that devastated Hungary in 2015.

That year, the security adviser recalled, more than 400,000 migrants attempted to cross the border into Hungary illegally, and many succeeded — ''just walking around, not cooperating with authorities, and ignoring political, security and health precautions.''

Bakondi also emphasized that entering his country illegally ''is a violation of international law and it usually leads to a lot of violence by the [illegal] migrants against police.''

Contrary to criticism from the European Union and some of its member-nations, Bakondi said, ''The people trying to come here illegally were not families or mothers with small children. They were usually young men, aged 17 to 30, and they usually arrived in military formation.''

He added that the masses of migrants who tried to get into Hungary ''came by a route of Morocco to Spain, or from Algeria to Italy, or a backhand route — Turkey to Greece to the Balkans.''

Alarmed by the scale and the dangers of the illegal migration of 2015, Orbán's government began constructing the fence along its border with Serbia and its backup of security measures.

The fence is not a wall or an electrified barrier — just a metal fence topped with barbed wire. Anyone attempting to cut it will set off an alarm and be met by security forces in short order. If its camera catches anyone attempting to climb over the fence or tunnel in to Hungary, a warning will start playing in seven languages.

Low-flying drones also assist in the detection of those trying to enter the country illegally.

All of these security gadgets are funded entirely by the Hungarian government and not with any funds granted by the EU, officials insisted.

Both soldiers and local riot police assist in patrolling the Hungary-Serbian border. Police on horseback ride alongside the fence, and guard dogs — German shepherds, Rottweilers and Dobermans — are in evidence.

''They are not 'nice doggies,''' an official warned, discouraging visitors from petting them.

This formula of high-tech security combined with human and canine patrols is working, Hungarian officials said. So far this year, they pointed out, more than 82,000 foreigners trying to enter the country illegally were apprehended and turned back.

''The big change you can see came after we closed the Serbian border in September 2015 and the fence was built,'' explained Bakondi, underscoring the decline in those trying to cross the border illegally from 400,000 in 2015 to 21,000 in 2017 and 6,500 in 2018.

For all of the criticism of Hungary's no-nonsense approach to illegal immigration, Bakondi said that others are adopting his country's methods of dealing with a mounting crisis.

''Turkey is building a wall with Iran, and Greece has beefed up its security with Turkey,'' he told us.

To the charge that Hungary's border protection means the country is anti-immigrant, Bakondi countered that Hungarians welcome people who come to the country legally and apply for citizenship.

''With citizenship, they get to become true citizens of our country and, at the end of the day, they will vote conservative,'' he said.

