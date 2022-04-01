Despite Controversy Over Ukraine, Hungary's Orbán Headed to Reelection

With 48 hours to go before Hungary goes to the polls, all signs point to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz (conservative) party securing a fourth consecutive win in parliamentary elections.

According to the final Median poll, which is considered friendly to Orbán's opposition, Fidesz leads the six-party coalition by 50% to 40%.

The final poll by Nézopont, which is tied to Orbán's campaign, showed Fidesz's lead at 49% to 42%.

These results come as Orbán has been under fire from other European countries for not helping to arm Ukraine or impose sanctions on Russia in their ongoing war.

''Listen, Viktor, do you know what's going on in Mariupol?'' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Orbán via Zoom call during the European Union summit last week, referring to the Ukrainian city that has been the site of a prolonged, bloody battle.

''And you hesitate whether to impose sanctions or not? And you hesitate whether to let weapons through or not? And you hesitate whether to trade with Russia or not? There is no time to hesitate. It's time to decide already.''

A spokesman for the Hungarian Embassy explained to Newsmax that "the Hungarian government's position on the war in Ukraine is that Hungary cannot be allowed to be dragged into an armed conflict. Hungary will continue to help all those fleeing the war.

"Hungary so far has welcomed nearly 600,000 refugees from Ukraine, making Hungary the second-biggest host country after Poland. Hungary will continue to help those fleeing the war.''

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Márki-Zay has tried to make the campaign one based on whether Hungary belongs in the East or West. But this has not caught on. The Orbán campaign insisted to us that older Hungarians who recall the Cold War and Russia's dominance of Hungary are not upset by Orbán's refusal to impose sanctions on Moscow or not to arm Zelenskyy's forces in Ukraine.

''His message is that Hungary should avoid participating in this war and therefore he is against weapons delivery,'' Orbán campaign strategist Ágoston Mráz told us. ''And the average Hungarian voters agree very much with this.''

Known as ''MZP,'' Márki-Zay is the mayor of Hódmezővásárhely and a father of seven. His Everybody's Hungary Movement is based on strong opposition to Orbán, with its members including former communists and ex-members of the antisemitic Jobbik Party.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.