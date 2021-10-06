×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | hungary | blinken | trump | biden | afghanistan withdrawal

Hungary to Newsmax: 'It Was Easier to Deal With Taliban on Afghan Exit Than US Allies'

armed taliban soldier stands in from of jumbo jet
(Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 06 October 2021 01:40 PM Current | Bio | Archive

On the same day that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was meeting in Paris with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, government officials from Hungary privately voiced major disappointment about dealings with their American allies during the exit of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

"It was easier to deal with the Taliban than our U.S. allies," a senior government official in Budapest who requested anonymity told Newsmax Wednesday.

The official recalled how 60 to 70 Hungarian troops had assisted in the evacuation of roughly 500 foreign nationals from Kabul after the Taliban had assumed power. These included Hungarians, Americans, and people from other countries who had to get out of Afghanistan quickly.

Communications between the Hungarians and U.S. officials on the ground in Kabul were described to Newsmax by sources in Budapest as often unclear and incomplete.

The overall attitude in Budapest about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was negative, Newsmax found, and one government official characterized the swift departure of American forces from Kabul as "a stain on the West’s credibility."

"We always looked to the U.S. as a nation of honor," the official said. "What happened?"

Several officials of the conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed that in contrast to the convivial relations between Budapest and Washington, D.C., the relationship between the Biden administration and the Hungarian government was distant and uncertain.

Since Biden accepted the resignation of Ambassador David Cornstein in January, a new U.S. envoy has yet to be named. It was widely expected that the American president will wait for Hungary's elections next April before he decides on a new ambassador.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
On the same day that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was meeting in Paris with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, government officials from Hungary privately voiced major disappointment...
hungary, blinken, trump, biden, afghanistan withdrawal
288
2021-40-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved