State Dept Condemns Pegasus Eavesdrop on 'Hotel Rwanda' Figure's Daughter

A week after sensational reports worldwide that the Israeli-made high-tech phone spyware Pegasus was used to eavesdrop on the daughter of imprisoned ''Hotel Rwanda'' figure Paul Rusesabagina, the U.S. State Department weighed in on the growing controversy.

''The United States condemns the harassment or extrajudicial surveillance of journalists, human rights activists, or other perceived regime critics,'' a State Department spokesperson told Newsmax on background.