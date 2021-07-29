×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hotel rwanda | pegasus | eavesdrop

State Dept Condemns Pegasus Eavesdrop on 'Hotel Rwanda' Figure's Daughter

Carine Kanimba, Paul Rusesabagina's daughter, on February 19, 2021. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

By Thursday, 29 July 2021 06:05 PM Current | Bio | Archive

A week after sensational reports worldwide that the Israeli-made high-tech phone spyware Pegasus was used to eavesdrop on the daughter of imprisoned ''Hotel Rwanda'' figure Paul Rusesabagina, the U.S. State Department weighed in on the growing controversy.

''The United States condemns the harassment or extrajudicial surveillance of journalists, human rights activists, or other perceived regime critics,'' a State Department spokesperson told Newsmax on background.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
A week after sensational reports worldwide that the Israeli-made high-tech phone spyware Pegasus was used to eavesdrop on the daughter of imprisoned ''Hotel Rwanda'' figure Paul Rusesabagina, the U.S. State Department weighed in on the growing controversy. ''The United...
hotel rwanda, pegasus, eavesdrop
361
2021-05-29
Thursday, 29 July 2021 06:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved