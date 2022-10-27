Hispanic Vote for GOP Points to Seismic Shift Nov. 8, New Poll Shows

Ten days before Americans go to the polls, a just-completed survey points to a modern high of Hispanic voters supporting Republicans.

If the just-completed survey by Americano Media is accurate, then there will be a "seismic shift in Republican numbers in races for Congress and state offices," Americano Media CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo told Newsmax.

According to the survey, Hispanic voters favor Democrats over Republicans nationwide by 50% to 36% — the 14-point margin a striking figure since Democrats held a 30 percentage point lead over Republicans at this point in 2020 and a 40 percentage lead in polls conducted in October 2018.

The "trickling down" of this trend clearly has an impact on key races. In the hard-fought race for governor of Florida, for example, Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis actually beats Democrat Charlie Crist among Hispanic voters by 49% to 45%.

In the race for U.S. Senate in the Sunshine State, Republican incumbent Marco Rubio draws 44% of the Hispanic vote compared to 48% for Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

Such figures of Hispanics backing Republican candidates are virtually unprecedented in Florida.

The trend found by Americano Media could easily tip the three competitive U.S. House races in Texas to the Republicans. All three are heavily Hispanic and located in South Texas — the 15th and 28th, and the 34th (which conservative Republican Mayra Flores won in a special election earlier this year).

In large part, Americano Media concluded, this shift of Hispanic voters to the GOP is due to economic issues. By 65% to 31%, Hispanics said that inflation was a more important factor in deciding their vote than abortion.

In addition, a huge 71% of the voters said that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Another interesting and sure-to-be discussed figure found by Americano Media's poll was that nearly one-third of Hispanic voters who had switched from Democrat to Republican named as their "sole reason" former President Donald Trump and his policies.

The poll was conducted among registered voters by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates and questions were asked in both English and Spanish, with 78% responding in English and 22% in Spanish.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.​