Values Voters Back Trump Big — for Now

One thing that was obvious Sunday when the Faith and Freedom Coalition concluded its three-day "Road to Majority" event in Washington: Donald Trump still has the hearts and votes of evangelical Christians and other "values voters" who dominated the meeting.

But the same activists who vowed all-out support for a third Trump presidential bid also voiced good words about his leading nomination rival Ron DeSantis.

The worst anyone who spoke to Newsmax said about the Florida governor was that they wished he would stay in his present office.

"Trump is the best thing for this country," J.J. Matthews, a retired U.S. Navy pilot from San Antonio, Texas, told Newsmax. "God is telling me this [Trump's return to the presidency] needs to happen."

As to whether the former president can win a general election, Matthews replied without hesitation: "Yes, if we have a fair election."

Another retired U.S. Navy officer from San Antonio, Tom DeSantis — "no relation to Ron" — said, "My wife and I would be happy with almost any of the Republican candidates," and, of Trump and DeSantis, he said, "I like both equally."

But Tom DeSantis quickly added he felt Trump deserved the nomination "because he's proven he can do the job by what he did in office."

There were exceptions to the fervent commitment to Trump among the Faith and Freedom conclave at the Washington Hilton.

Robert Albino of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, an official of the Faith and Freedom's Pennsylvania chapter, said he liked both Trump and DeSantis and "they are the only two in whom I have faith."

"But America is ready for a new voice," Albino said. "Based on his record, DeSantis is pretty impressive."

Now 14 years old, Faith and Freedom is a nonprofit organization that supports the right to life, limited government, free markets, and "victory over terrorism and tyranny." Its goal is to "mobilize and train people of faith to be effective citizens" for "effective civic action."

