Nearly three days after Romania's internationally watched presidential election, sources on both sides agreed that the influence of the European Union and the international business community were pivotal to the defeat of nationalist candidate George Simion — a critic of the EU widely dubbed "the Romanian Donald Trump."

In nearly final results, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, an independent backed by the ruling parties, rolled up 54% in the run-off Sunday over Simion, who had led in the initial balloting two weeks ago at 41% to 30%.

"Most Romanians who have benefited from their connection to USA and economic dependence to Europe couldn't stomach a barn burner," John Florescu, executive producer of the Bucharest-based Chainsaw Films and onetime producer for Sir David Frost, told Newsmax after the vote.

Had Simion won, he would have provided support in the European Union's 27-member European Council to Prime Ministers Viktor Orban of Hungary and Robert Fico of Slovakia, who have clashed with fellow EU members over issues ranging from support for Ukraine to individual nations' sovereignty.

The onetime football player (and occasional brawler) vowed to "Make Romania Great Again" — in Romanian terms, an obvious reference to his platform plank vowing to annex territories in neighboring Moldova that are inhabited by Romanians. Simion's positions on Moldova and Ukraine have led both countries to deny him a visa on the grounds that he is violating their sovereignty.

At a time when Romania's national debt is roughly 54.8% of its Gross Domestic Product — the highest among EU nations — international investors on which the country increasingly depends to fund budget shortfalls were nervous about Simion's populist economic agenda.

"Simion has promised policies that could cost billions of euros — such as state-backed cheap housing, a zero-interest relief program and nationalizing energy companies — but with no clear funding for them," the Financial Times noted.

Dan, a mathematician by trade, has taken a more cautious approach with his promises to cut public spending and carefully review large state-owned companies.

One sign that the business community was happy with the outcome Sunday was, according to John Florescu, at the gyms frequented by the business community in Bucharest, "the workers were high-fiving each other on Monday morning."

As it is throughout much of Europe, nationalism and populism definitely have an appeal. But the power of the EU and of business in general, in Romania, at least, clearly had the last word.

