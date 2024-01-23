Why Young Conservatives Are Volunteering for Trump in N.H.

It is increasingly speculated in the national media that as younger Americans turn 18 and college-age voters begin turning out to vote in greater numbers, Republicans in the mold of Donald Trump will be finished.

The MAGA movement and the resultant modern Republican Party simply do not resonate with America's up-and-coming generation of voters.

But this notion will easily be dispensed with if one spends a morning with the college-age Trump volunteers who jammed several rooms at the LaQuinta Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire to help turn out votes for their man in the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.

The enthusiasm among the young Trump supporters was almost catching. One group who came to the Granite State by bus from St. Olaf College in Minnesota were anxious to talk to Newsmax about why they supported Trump.

"I'm here for a lot of reasons," Cory Hollande, a St. Olaf student from Palo Alto, California, told us. "Trump was a darn good president, who cut our taxes and put some good justices on the Supreme Court. And I like the tough stand he took on illegal immigration."

Hollande's classmate at St. Olaf, Chris Fleming of Milwaukee ("a big, liberal town" in Fleming's words) agreed.

"Trump made some outstanding choices for the Supreme Court, and he should get credit for the court finally outlawing abortion again," Fleming said. "And ending illegal immigration is a big thing with me. Democrats want it, so they get more votes, and Republicans want it because it provides a cheaper, exploitable form of labor for them.

"But Mr. Trump found a way to work around both of them to beginning stopping people from coming into the U.S. again."

As to speculation in the press that Trump at 77 might be having some cognitive problems, Fleming shook his head and said: "He does retain a lot for someone his age and does a lot with what he retains."

Another youthful Trump volunteer, 20-something Alexei Sincerbeaux of New York, proudly recalled how he had canvassed voters for the former president in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"We need everyone out there to make sure Trump gets a clean sweep and faces Biden," said Sincerbeaux, who works as a contractor with the conservative Heritage Foundation. "He is a strong leader who doesn't really care about politics. He finds his own path. He made great appointments to the Supreme Court.

"He imposed a travel ban [on people from certain majority-Muslim countries coming to the U.S.] and it made us safer. He had opposition from people in both parties on both issues, but he found his own way on both. I like that."

Newsmax spoke to the young Trump supporters as a last-minute Suffolk University poll showed Trump leading Nikki Haley by 60%-38% among likely voters in the New Hampshire primary.

Should he emerge with such a large margin and cause Haley to withdraw and make him the de facto nominee, Donald Trump will have to give some measure of credit to the young people who took time to come to New Hampshire and volunteer for his cause.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.