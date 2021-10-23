Delaware's 'Fighting Lady' To Run For AG

A year ago, Julianne Murray electrified Delaware Republicans by coming out of nowhere to roll up 40% of the vote in a bid for governor.

Now Murray is back and hoping to challenge the First State’s Democratic Attorney General Kathleen Jennings in 2022.

“It’s the only statewide race next year, so believe me, the press will pay attention,” Sussex County lawyer and conservative swashbuckler Murray told Newsmax.

Already, she has 190,000-plus votes cast for her and, 5,400 followers on Facebook, compared to only 4,200 for Jennings.

When she overcame two better-known Republicans to win nomination against Democratic Gov. John Carney, Murray ran on a platform vowing to “reopen Delaware” from the incumbent’s strong lockdown and trim what she called “our largest employer — the state.”

In the race for attorney general, the conservative hailed by admirers as “the fighting lady” is inarguably the law-and-order candidate.

“As attorney general last year, [Jennings] dropped the charges against 22 protesters in Camden,” Murray told us, “This was a tremendous embarrassment to the police who had arrested them for violent demonstrating.”

The Republican hopeful underscored her vow to the First State’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), State Troopers Association, and Police Chiefs Council: “When I am elected, Delaware’s top cop will have your back.”

Murray and Jennings are also certain to debate heatedly on what the feisty Republican calls “so-called bail reform.”

“She says you can have bail from jail without cash,” Murray told us, “I say unsecured bail is ridiculous. Bail is perfectly justified in terms of public safety because it makes certain the defendant shows up in court.”

The two likely protagonists are also expected to clash over abortion and gun control. Where Jennings has been in the forefront of anti-Second Amendment efforts, Murray noted, “I believe in the right to keep and bear arms and I would proudly accept the endorsement of the National Rifle Association.”

Jennings has already joined with other Democratic attorneys general in a lawsuit against the Texas abortion law. Murray styles herself “strongly pro-life, period.”

“I plan to be an attorney general, not an activist general,” she told us, “and I look forward to the opportunity to do so.”