What Happens When Cuomo Leaves Governor's Mansion?

Despite Andrew Cuomo’s insistence Tuesday that he did nothing wrong and will remain in office, the consensus among pols and the punditocracy in New York is that its embattled Democratic governor will not finish out his third term in 2022.

Within hours of the release of a report concluding the governor had sexually harassed 11 women and broken state law, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., called for Cuomo’s resignation.

Expected to weigh in soon with a “Go Andrew!” cry is his party’s national leader, Joe Biden.

Whether he resigns or faces impeachment — which the Empire State legislature is already gearing up for — remains to be seen.

Should Cuomo resign from office, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become New York’s first-ever woman governor. Hochul, 62, a former Erie County clerk and one-term congresswoman, called the reports of Cuomo’s behavior toward 11 women “repulsive.”

But given Hochul’s position a heartbeat away from the governorship, it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the 168-page investigation into the complaints of women about Cuomo’s behavior.

Whether Hochul becomes governor or not, most New York political leaders who spoke to Newsmax believe the eventual Democratic nominee for governor will be the person who oversaw the Cuomo investigation — State Attorney General Letitia James.

“I think the Democratic nominee will be Tish James,” New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar told Newsmax without hesitation, “Cuomo is close to having no choice but to resign.”

James is considered the favorite for the Democratic nomination in large part because of her close ties to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party that has increasingly emerged triumphant in contested primaries.

“The party's dynamics have changed radically since Hillary Clinton was last on the ballot when she ran for president 2016,” David Pietrusza, author of six books on presidential election years and someone who knows all things New York, told us, “We now live in the era of AOC [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] not HRC [Hillary Rodham Clinton].”

Both the Republican and Conservative Parties have all but settled on giving their gubernatorial ballot lines to four-term Rep. Lee Zeldin. Republicans did little to disguise their glee over the report condemning Cuomo’s behavior, with House GOP Conference Chairman and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik calling for Cuomo’s arrest “immediately.”

