Is It 'Already Over' for Florida Rep. Mills?

Amid allegations of sexual misconduct and violence as well as egregious violations of campaign finance laws, Rep. Cory Mills, R.-Fla., now faces a full-blown investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Last week, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a censure resolution against Mills that would remove him from the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Mills' colleagues cast a bipartisan 310-103 vote to refer Mace's resolution to the Ethics Committee.

The vote short-circuited Mace's motion for an up-or-down vote on the censure of the embattled lawmaker.

Coupled with an ongoing Ethics Committee investigation into Mills for stolen valor regarding claims about his U.S. Army service in Iraq and Afghanistan, Sunshine State Republicans are beginning to say the congressman will be driven from his 7th District seat sometime early next year.

"It's already over for him," former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, runner-up to Mills in the eight-candidate GOP primary in 2022, told Newsmax.

"He hasn't been cooperating with investigations so far, but the Ethics Committee will have subpoena power [for witnesses and evidence]. And the latest charges are pretty serious."

Sabatini was referring to recent published reports that as a private citizen in 2021, Mills was "caught with sex workers" in Tbilisi, Georgia, while en route to Afghanistan as part of a mission to rescue stranded Americans amid the Taliban takeover of the country.

These developments come amid reports that Mills allegedly assaulted 27-year-old Sarah Raviani in his Washington, D.C., apartment and that he obtained a restraining order from former girlfriend Lindsey Langston, 26, a former Miss United States.

Sabatini would not say whether he will challenge Mills in a primary, noting that no one will know what the district lines look like until the Florida Legislature redraws them by January next year.

"Ask me then," he told us. "Right now, I'll just say [Mills] is a legitimate sociopath and, quite frankly, I'm enjoying the slow burn [of him]."

