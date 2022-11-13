Colorado's Rep. Boebert Headed to Photo-Finish Re-Election

​One of the most controversial — if not the most controversial — of House Republicans appeared headed toward eking out re-election Saturday night.

With more than 323,000 votes counted, freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading in Colorado’s 3rd District (Western Colorado) by 1,122 votes (or about 1 percent of the total) over centrist Democrat Adam Frisch. A recount was very possible but all signs pointed to the outspoken Boebert securing re-election.

That the race was so close in what is perhaps the most Republican House district in the Centennial State was a story in itself. Boebert, famous for running a bar in which waitresses openly packed guns, made national news in 2020 by unseating five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton and then going on to win in the fall as an all-out Trump Republican.

In the last two years, she joined the former president in charging the 2020 election was fraudulent and at one point defied Speaker Nancy Pelosi by refusing a bag check at the House floor for concealed weapons.

Frisch ran as a moderate and distanced himself from Joe Biden and his administration. But he emphasized his pro-choice position in contrast to those of Boebert, an outspoken pro-lifer who supported the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

In the end, Frisch ran stronger than any 3rd District Democrat in recent history. But it apparently was not enough to stop Boebert in their 26-county district.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

