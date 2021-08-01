×
×
Mean-Spirited Demo Race In OH-11 to Be Decided Tuesday

Cuyahoga Councilwoman and congressional candidate Shontel Brown speaks during a Souls to the Polls rally at Sanctuary Baptist Church on August 01, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

By Sunday, 01 August 2021 10:20 PM

One of the nastiest and hardest-fought Democratic primaries for anything in the Cleveland area will come to an end on Tuesday.

In what many ballyhoo as a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party, Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) Democratic Chairman Shontel Brown, a Joe Biden Democrat who has the endorsement of Hillary Clinton, is considered one of two front-runners in the 13-candidate Democratic primary.

Her leading opponent is former State Sen. Nina Turner, an outspoken leftist who has the backing of Vermont Sen. and self-styled “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders. In addition, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, the face of the far-left “Squad” in the U.S. House, was recently in Cleveland to knock on doors for Turner.

Turner, who champions universal health care and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, is pro-Palestinian and favors conditions on U.S. aid to Israel. The Democratic Majority for Israel group recently deployed $800,000 on TV and on-line spots slamming Turner and boosting Brown.

Turner’s own hard-hitting TV broadsides suggest questions about Brown’s ethics as a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and concluded with a shot of a jail door being slammed. 

For the most part, the Democratic establishment in Washington and in Cleveland is with Brown. Although Marcia Fudge — whose resignation from Congress to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development resulted in the special election — is technically neutral in the race. Her mother recently cut a hard-hitting televised endorsement of Brown (Fudge’s longtime friend).

For a time, Turner’s grass-roots backing and the greater enthusiasm generated by the Democratic left made her the favorite.  But as the contest has come to a finale, Clevelanders feel that Brown’s backing by the party establishment may put her over the top. 

Last month, House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, SC, whose endorsement of Biden was pivotal to his winning the South Carolina Democratic primary in 2020 and thus reviving his presidential campaign.

"He is known as a kingmaker," Brown told reporters. "So hopefully he will also be a queenmaker."

John Gizzi is Newsmax's chief political columnist and White House correspondent. He is “the man who knows everyone in Washington” as well as many who hold elected positions and party leadership roles throughout America. He has appeared on countless radio and TV shows in America and Europe. He is the recipient of the William A. Rusher Award for Journalistic Excellence and was named Journalist of the Year by the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2002. John's email is johng@newsmax.com. See Articles by John Gizzi.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 01 August 2021 10:20 PM
