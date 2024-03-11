Abbott's Push Paves Way for School Vouchers In Texas

Barely a week after the Texas primary, final results indicate that GOP Gov. Greg Abbott scored a major triumph over opponents of his school-voucher initiative and thus would be able to pursue a massive statewide agenda for reform of Lone Star State education.

No less than nine Republicans in the 150-seat state House of Representative were beaten for re-nomination by candidates endorsed by Abbott.

Another eight failed to draw the 50%-plus-one required for nomination in the primary and therefore will face Abbott-endorsed opponents in the run-off May 28.

Abbott needs 11 new lawmakers to enact one of the nation's most far-ranging school voucher programs, which will permit parents to send their children to religious as well as secular private schools along with public schools.

The triumph of the governor's allies last week and likely capture of at least two more seats in the May runoffs also raises the odds that Abbott will seek an unprecedented fourth term in 2026 to see his voucher vision enacted.

One contest that drew nationwide attention was in the 33rd District, with incumbent state Rep. Justin Holland eking out a lead of half-a-percent of the vote over Katrina Pierson, famed as national spokesperson for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

With Holland and Pierson drawing roughly 39% each last week, the two will square off May 28. Along with the endorsements of Abbott and Trump, Pierson had the blessings of fellow conservative hero Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Even more dramatic was the forcing of House Speaker Dade Phelan into a runoff for his Beaumont seat. Trump, Patrick, and State Attorney General Ken Paxton — whose impeachment last year was overseen by Phelan — all weighed in for insurgent David Covey, former chair of the Orange County GOP and onetime aide to conservative former Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas.

"Since Phelan placed second in the primary by two points and carried only his home county out of the three counties in the district, it is clear his district — along with Abbott — is not happy with him," Austin attorney Howard Hickman, a leading conservative activist since Ronald Reagan's 1976 campaign against then-President Gerald Ford, told Newsmax. "Phelan has, since he became speaker, been the biggest obstacle to the governor's and lieutenant governor's agendas."

Hickman also pointed out that Covey is from the most populated county and carried the third county by a wide margin and "he should be the victor in the runoff."