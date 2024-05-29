Robert De Niro's Disastrous Anti-Trump Political Junket

Former President Donald Trump and supporters have been holding a series of informal daily press conferences outside a New York City courtroom where trial proceedings involving the 45th president have been taking place.

Recently, the presumptive GOP nominee hosted a campaign rally in of all places the deep blue Bronx. The rally reportedly drew a huge crowd that was estimated to be about 25,000 people.

In the wake of the above occurrences, Democrats went nuts and evidently decided it was time to take some serious counter-offensive action.

In what looked and smelled a lot like a Hollywood junket, the Biden campaign recently held a surprise press conference of its own outside the now-famous Manhattan courtroom.

It featured none other than actor Robert De Niro, along with two former Capitol police officers.

The big problem for the Dems, though, is that the event turned out to be a huge flop at the political box office.

The Biden campaign trotted out an extremely crabby De Niro, who sported a nonglitzy COVID mask and read from a script that appeared to be scribbled on note cards.

The actor went from a stammer to a ramble to a rant, his lines falling flat and his performance likewise.

Also reminiscent of 46 was the fondness De Niro displayed for hyper-hyperbole. He stated that the U.S. government would “perish from the earth” if 45 were re-elected.

He also speculated that once allowed to assume office 45 would “never” leave. Instead he would make himself “dictator for life,” and “freedoms” and “elections” would be gone.

Ratcheting things up, De Niro insisted that the former president “wants to destroy not only the city [New York], but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world.”

At one point in the actor’s C-lister soliloquy, a car alarm went off, causing him to lose his rhetorical footing. Then, as he droned on, protesters could be heard heckling him.

One individual hit him where it hurts the most, in his acting chops, suggesting that he hadn’t made a decent flick in the last two decades.

Still, his Hollywood nightmare wasn’t over yet. At the conclusion of the seemingly staged press conference, while on the way back to his car De Niro unwisely engaged in an exchange of insults with some of the protestors.

That’s when he seemed to lose all control. One of the protestors referred to him as “washed up,” which is one of the worst insults a star can endure.

Personally, I am stunned that an actor of De Niro’s stature would have risked squandering away his fame capital in such a blatant manner.

Where in the world were his handlers?

AWOL, I guess, because it seems that he is making a series of career-busting blunders.

He recently provided his voice to the Biden campaign for a political ad and boasted about joining the efforts of the 2024 Democratic presidential campaign.

Sadly, the once widely-esteemed actor looked bad and sounded worse. He also managed to offend tens of millions of Americans during the supposed Hollywood-style presser, calling Trump supporters “clowns” and “gangsters.”

No doubt it was a bad career move for De Niro.

But it may turn out to be an even worse one for the current occupant of the White House.

