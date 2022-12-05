We're All James Woods Now

James Woods is well known for his accomplishments in the entertainment arts.

Consummate actor of stage and screen, he gained a considerable degree of fame for his role in the film adaptation of Joseph Wambaugh’s 1973 non-fiction book “The Onion Field,” a crime thriller extraordinaire.

Over the years James has had the opportunity to work with many a legendary Hollywood director, a distinguished roster that includes the names of David Cronenberg (“Videodrome”), Oliver Stone (“Salvador” and “Nixon”), Richard Attenborough (“Chaplin”), and Martin Scorsese (“Casino”).

In addition to the big-screen circuit, he has taken strolls down the TV road, playing characters the likes of America's Mayor in the film “Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story.”

Industry trophies stand as a testament to his achievements. Among other accolades, he has two Oscar nominations and two Emmy wins to his credit.

Most recently, James has become a focal point of the so-called Twitter Files, the first in a series of documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The files detail the behind-the-scenes communications surrounding Twitter’s content moderation decision-making (under previous ownership), which involved, among other things, the suppression of a 2020 New York Post story about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Hunter’s notorious laptop.

During a recent two-hour long Twitter Spaces session, new Twitter owner Elon indicated that a second drop of Twitter Files will take place at an undisclosed future date, files that will go to Taibbi and Bari Weiss, an additional journalist.

The documents highlight how, just prior to the 2020 presidential election, Twitter executives worked closely with Democrats to eliminate content that was highly inconvenient for them.

The company’s rationale at the time for the extraordinary censorship imposed was that the story constituted “hacked materials,” a determination questioned by many insiders.

The New York Post had made it clear that a computer repairman had the laptop in his possession because Hunter himself had dropped it off.

There was never any hacking.

In simple terms, then-Twitter executives characterized a story that did not emanate from hacked material, as exactly the opposite — hacked material. This was likely done to explicitly hide the facts from an unknowing public.

Files also reveal that Twitter seemingly complied with the Democratic Party’s directives in suppressing the accounts of select celebrities, quite strikingly the account of James Woods.

In the words of Taibbi, “Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party.”

James has stepped forward to lead a class action lawsuit against the social media platform as well as the DNC over damage done to his personal civil rights, reputation and career.

“How would you like to fund a class action suit for those who were suppressed?” James asked Elon in a tweet. “I’ll be happy to be lead plaintiff.”

In a recent interview, James emphasized his intent to file a lawsuit over the Twitter matter.

“I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you'll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what,” he stated.

“Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American [is entitled to]…,” James said.

James knows what informed individuals know; that the rights of each and every American are now on the line.

The Taibbi posts also confirmed that former Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde was central to the New York Post‘s suppression of the Hunter laptop story.

Gadde, the social media platform's former head of something called “legal, policy, and trust,” was later appointed by the Biden administration as an adviser to the Department of Homeland Security in its supposed effort to counter “disinformation.”

Gadde is sure to be brought before the House Judiciary Committee when Republicans take control in January 2023.

“We’re tracking Vijaya Gadde’s role in the suppression of the New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop. We absolutely plan to investigate this more. Stay tuned,” a committee spokesperson told the New York Post.

For his part, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has said that anyone at Twitter who was involved in censoring The Post’s story will be testifying to the House Oversight Committee.

In response to the report, Rep. Comer said that he wants to bring in “every employee at Twitter who was involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story” to “explain their actions to the American people.”

He also referred to the Twitter ban as “election suppression.”

Polls have indicated that if voters had known about the Hunter story prior to the 2020 election, the information would have had a determinative impact on the outcome.

According to Taibbi, the only Democrat in Congress who seemed to react to the suppression was Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who deserves credit for reminding his colleagues that the nation must be guided by First Amendment principles.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., gave a brief summation on what has been revealed to the world by Elon.

“Twitter helped the Biden campaign & Democratic lawmakers to conceal information days before a presidential election. This type of suppression of free speech and information sharing is indefensible,” Rep. Malliotakis said, adding, “House Republicans must thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure big tech is reined in.”

James is hoping that others are going to join him in his fight within the court system.

He has let it be known that he is not one to shy away from legal battles.

“I’ve been a target of these people for six years. They have destroyed my career. They have destroyed my livelihood. They’ve destroyed my faith in a country that my family has defended in the military since the Revolutionary War,” he said.

Spoken like someone with the heart of a patriot.

Here’s hoping that more join James Woods in heart and deed.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.