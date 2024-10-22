Trump Works McDonald's, Reinvigorates American Work Ethic

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part Newsmax.)

It was an amazing sight to see.

Former president and current GOP presidential candidate Donald J. Trump dressed up in a white shirt, red tie, and black and yellow apron.

Very recently, he was hard at work at a McDonald’s franchise cooking up some French fries. A super-sized crowd was gathered nearby the fast food establishment, and they were "Lovin’ It!"

Footage of the former president serving up fries at McDonald's almost broke the internet.

It was another unprecedented event for the surging Trump campaign.

His handlers dubbed it the "October Surp-Fries!"

"I'm looking for a job. And I've always wanted to work at McDonald’s, but I never did," the former president said as he introduced himself to McDonald’s franchise owner Derek Giacomantonio.

"How much are you paying me?" he jokingly asked.

With reporters and aides gazing on and cameras rolling, an Ace McDonald’s staffer coached him in the fine art of prepping the perfect fries and serving with distinction.

Those who witnessed the training session learned that there’s a whole lot more to frying up spuds than people think.

He learned with great precision and timing how to immerse baskets of fries into oil, how to properly salt the fries after cooking, how to meticulously scoop the fries into serving boxes, and how to deliver the fries to the waiting customer.

In addition to being a celebrity chef for a day, he also manned the front counter and even chatted it up with customers and reporters.

It is widely known that our nation's 45th commander in chief is a longtime fan of the signature Golden Arches.

During the 2019 government shutdown, he famously ordered hundreds of burgers, fries, and other menu items from McDonald’s as part of a celebration honoring the Clemson Tigers national college football championship win.

Sharing some of his thoughts on his on-the-job training, Trump noted, "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast."

He was truly impressed with the entire operation.

Personally, I have to believe that most of the country as well as onlookers globally were equally impressed with the blue-collar billionaire, as well as the respect, admiration, and humbleness he displayed toward his "employer," co-workers, and customers.

I don’t know if he meant to, but in those beautiful moments at a Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania McDonald’s franchise, Trump single-handedly re-ignited one of our most important values — the American work ethic.

We haven’t given it a whole lot of deference of late, but the work ethic is in our cultural bones. It’s that unspoken agreement within our society that we are free to choose our own work roles, and that we consent to do our part and perform our job duties with excellence, acknowledging that we’re all working to serve one another.

The unmistakable sound of societal harmony: I help you and you help me.

What goes hand in hand with the work ethic is an undying respect for every individual’s chosen position and a heartfelt appreciation for one another’s efforts.

"These people work hard. They’re great," Trump said to the press.

A man who has seen it all shared that he "just saw something . . . a process that’s beautiful."

When the value of work is celebrated by our leaders, our people are inspired to become more productive, which paves the way to a more prosperous nation. And that’s good for everyone.

Here’s to those who pitch in every way they can, those who step in when others can’t, and those who never fail to keep the French fries coming.

