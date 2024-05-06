We've Shoved God Out of Sight, Letting Tyranny In

We are living in the Age of the Unthinkable.

“Surreal,” “disturbing,” and “frightening” are some of the words that are rolling off the tongues of America’s beleaguered people.

The internet is saturated with news reports and video clips that tell the woeful tale.

How in the world did we get here?

The explanation is fairly simple. We allowed those who had an atheist bent to shove God out of sight.

In June of 2022, belief in God hit a new low in the United States, 81%, according to Gallup. This is a six percentage point drop from 2017. It is the lowest level in Gallup's history.

By comparison, more than 90% of Americans believed in God in the years that spanned from 1944 through 2011.

In another study from Pew Research, which was released in January 2024, the largest “religious” group in the country is comprised of those Americans who say that they have no religious affiliation, a group that includes atheists, agnostics and individuals who indicate that their religion is “nothing in particular.”

When asked to choose their religion, 28% checked “none.” In 2007 the “Nones,” as this group is referred to, were only at 16%.

In this latest Pew study, 17% of Nones identify as atheist, 20% as agnostic, and 63% as “nothing in particular.”

The trend is clear. The U.S. is drifting away from a belief in God and moving toward secular atheism. But the truth is human beings are hard-wired to worship God, and without Him something else will rush in to take His place. It could be money, power, self, and even the almighty state.

The almighty state is the big one. Eminent theologian Francis Schaeffer explained that “…humanists, having no god, must put something at the centre, and it is inevitably society, government, or the state.”

Getting rid of God is a prerequisite to communism. The founders of communism saw this as the first step in leading a free country and its people toward the worship of government, and ultimately to an acceptance of a communist dictatorship.

It is not easy to indoctrinate people and convince them to give up their faith in God. As a matter of fact, it takes more faith to deny the existence of God than to believe in Him.

Minds have to be manipulated into believing that creation occurred without a Creator.

But scientists have found that space and time came into existence during a moment referred to as “The Big Bang.” There had to be a causal agent outside of space and time for this to happen. This, in essence, is a description of God Himself.

Communism insists that there is no Creator. No Prime Mover. No God. And bit by bit the would-be rulers strip God from every inch of the public square.

Without God, good and evil become arbitrary concepts. There is no accounting for right and wrong, which leaves the door wide open for the almighty state to step in and make all the determinations.

Without God, the world grows ice cold. It is a realm in which human dignity erodes away, and people ultimately find themselves enslaved to masters not of their own choosing.

What if we are in an escape room and we are about to discover that it’s not a game?

Time to find God again.

